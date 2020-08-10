Lates News: Sachin Pilot Meets Gandhis', 'Five Eyes' Statement Rattles China And More

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Four days ahead of Rajasthan Assembly reconvening, Congress seems to be heading towards reconciliation with miffed former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Monday. Sources report that Pilot met with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence to discuss 'negotiation terms'. After that meeting, the Gandhi siblings also met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss Pilot's demands and the situation in Rajasthan.

COVID-19 Fatality Rate touches new low of 2%

Continuing its declining trend as a stroke of good news, India's Coronavirus Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched a new low of 2%, way below the global average of about 3.7%, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The death toll due to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel Coronavirus, rose 1,007 in the last 24 hours to reach 44,386.

Maha leaders meet ahead of SC hearing in Sushant case

Just a day before the Supreme Court hearing in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a crucial meeting of Maharashtra government is currently underway at CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence. The meeting chaired by the CM includes two leaders each from the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is also present in the meeting which, as per sources, aims to chalk out Maharashtra government's further course of action in the death case of the Bollywood actor which has led to a massive uproar across the country.

'Five Eyes' statement rattles China

The Chinese embassy in Canada denounced the joint statement issued by ‘Five Eyes’ countries expressing concern over Hong Kong’s “unjust” disqualification of candidates and “disproportionate” postponement of Legislative Council elections. The embassy called the statement on the Hong Kong affairs “irresponsible” and amounted to “gross interference in China's domestic affairs”.

Invest in Early Warning Systems for flood control: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country in a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of those states on Monday. He called for greater public investment in localised early warning systems so that people in a particular area can be provided with a timely warning in case of any threatening situation such as breach of river embankment, inundation level, lightning etc.

