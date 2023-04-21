India News LIVE: CID Officials Arrive At Poonch Terror Attack Site

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the court must consider the fact that love has no boundaries and if a man wants to be with man and a woman wants to marry another woman, then they should be given the freedom.

"Everyone has the right to choose their own respective life partner, love has no limit. If I want to choose a life partner of my choice, if I'm a man & I'm fond of man, if I'm a woman, I'm fond of woman...hopeful SC will rule in favour of ethos we take pride in," he said.