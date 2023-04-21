Last Updated:

India News LIVE: CID Officials Arrive At Poonch Terror Attack Site

India News Live: Army Chief General Manoj Pande briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the deaths of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Digital Desk
India News Live

Image: ANI

18:18 IST, April 21st 2023
Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued over 70 tourists, stranded due to inclement weather; provided comfortable stay

Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued over 70 tourists including the elderly, women & children, stranded due to inclement weather at Kupup & Gnathang in Sikkim on 20th April. They were provided comfortable stay, warm clothing, medical aid & hot meals by the Army.

 

10:24 IST, April 21st 2023
Amritpal's kin likely to meet Jathedar at Golden Temple

After Khalistani-sympathiser Amritpal Singhs wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the airport, Singh's kin are likely to meet Jathedar in Amritsar at the Golden Temple.

 

10:15 IST, April 21st 2023
Air India pilot allows woman friend into cockpit on flight; Probe underway

An Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi on February 27 entertained a female friend in the cockpit, violating aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety rules, according to a complaint by a member of the cabin crew. A probe into the matter has been launched.

09:12 IST, April 21st 2023
Suvendu Adhikari's challenge to Mamata Banerjee: 'Will make you ex-CM soon'

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari has stepped up the ante against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that he would retire from politics if he fails to unseat the latter from the chief ministerial post. He also took a dig at Mamata's Nandigram defeat in the 2021 assembly elections and said that the Trinamool chief had gone to defeat him, but she was sent "home" defeated.

09:05 IST, April 21st 2023
PM Narendra Modi to address Civil Services Day event today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the Valedictory Session and the award ceremony of the 16th ‘Civil Services Day’ on Friday. The event will take place at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital at 11 am. PM Modi will address the event at 11: 40 am. He will also interact with the civil servants on Thursday.

09:02 IST, April 21st 2023
'Love has no limit': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on same-sex marriage | WATCH

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the court must consider the fact that love has no boundaries and if a man wants to be with man and a woman wants to marry another woman, then they should be given the freedom.

 "Everyone has the right to choose their own respective life partner, love has no limit. If I want to choose a life partner of my choice, if I'm a man & I'm fond of man, if I'm a woman, I'm fond of woman...hopeful SC will rule in favour of ethos we take pride in," he said.

08:50 IST, April 21st 2023
Bomb Disposal Squad of J&K Police arrives at Poonch terror attack site

Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) of police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir where five soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack yesterday. 

08:20 IST, April 21st 2023
Army chief salutes jawans martyred in Poonch terror attack

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army saluted the sacrifice of five Indian Army jawans killed in the line of duty at Poonch Sector on Thursday.

08:10 IST, April 21st 2023
Poonch terror attack: Rajnath Singh expresses grief over deaths of Army jawans

After five Indian army soldiers were martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector, various political leaders of the country have reacted to the incident and have sent their condolences to the bereaved families.

08:04 IST, April 21st 2023
Army chief briefs defence minister on Poonch terror attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in Poonch district.

