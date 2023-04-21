India News LIVE: CID Officials Arrive At Poonch Terror Attack Site

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued over 70 tourists including the elderly, women & children, stranded due to inclement weather at Kupup & Gnathang in Sikkim on 20th April. They were provided comfortable stay, warm clothing, medical aid & hot meals by the Army.
After Khalistani-sympathiser Amritpal Singhs wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped at the airport, Singh's kin are likely to meet Jathedar in Amritsar at the Golden Temple.
An Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi on February 27 entertained a female friend in the cockpit, violating aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) safety rules, according to a complaint by a member of the cabin crew. A probe into the matter has been launched.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari has stepped up the ante against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that he would retire from politics if he fails to unseat the latter from the chief ministerial post. He also took a dig at Mamata's Nandigram defeat in the 2021 assembly elections and said that the Trinamool chief had gone to defeat him, but she was sent "home" defeated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the Valedictory Session and the award ceremony of the 16th ‘Civil Services Day’ on Friday. The event will take place at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital at 11 am. PM Modi will address the event at 11: 40 am. He will also interact with the civil servants on Thursday.
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday that the court must consider the fact that love has no boundaries and if a man wants to be with man and a woman wants to marry another woman, then they should be given the freedom.
"Everyone has the right to choose their own respective life partner, love has no limit. If I want to choose a life partner of my choice, if I'm a man & I'm fond of man, if I'm a woman, I'm fond of woman...hopeful SC will rule in favour of ethos we take pride in," he said.
Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) of police reached the spot at Bhimber Gali in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir where five soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack yesterday.
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army saluted the sacrifice of five Indian Army jawans killed in the line of duty at Poonch Sector on Thursday.
Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and all ranks of Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, Hav Mandeep Singh, L/Nk Debashish Baswal, L/Nk Kulwant Singh, Sep Harkrishan Singh & Sep Sewak Singh who laid down their lives in the line of duty… https://t.co/rXWYUNmxSv pic.twitter.com/TtLNkMDzi9— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023
After five Indian army soldiers were martyred and one injured in a terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector, various political leaders of the country have reacted to the incident and have sent their condolences to the bereaved families.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in Poonch district.