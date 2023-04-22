India News LIVE | Bengal Police Dragging Deceased Rape Victim's Body Sparks Outrage

Quick links:
"A team of experts has been called from Patna to inspect the spot. Evidence is being collected from the spot by the team. We are investigating the matter seriously," DSP Dr. Shibli Nomani said per ANI. A blast was reported earlier on April 22 in Nalanda's Paharpur.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh sent a legal notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday asking it to issue an apology or else face civil and criminal proceedings for allegedly making false and derogatory claims about him in the Delhi excise policy case. Tap here to read more.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district that triggered violent protests, police said.
The 17-year-old girl, whose body was found in a canal in Kaliachak police station area on Friday, knew the man, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Sana Akhtar said, identifying him as the prime accused. Tap here to read more.
"Lord Ram is 'Karuna-purush'. During childhood, we saw Lord Ram with Lord Laxman and Goddess Sita but...I didn't say riots take place on Ram Navami. I said that such such atmosphere was created," Jitendra Awhad from NCP said.
A viral video footage of Bengal police officers dragging the dead body of the minor killed in Uttar Dinajpur has sparked an outrage. Leaders from both the TMC and BJP have condemned the alleged police brutality that was captured on camera. Speaking to Republic, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said that the police is trying to rule this alleged murder as suicide.
"Such remarks are an insult to devotees of Lord Ram. What do they mean by riots, have they decided that riots will take place? One should be sensitive while giving remarks in such a situation," Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis reacted to NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's statements wherein the latter said that Hindu festivals cause violence.
The DRDO and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in Bay of Bengal. The test was conducted on April 21, ANI reported. The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited the site of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district in which five Indian soldiers lost their lives. During the visit, he reviewed the operational situation after the attack and was briefed on the actions undertaken so far and exhorted troops to be steadfast in their resolve, the Indian Army informer per ANI.
Rahul Gandhi handed over the keys of his official bungalow, at Tughlak Lane, in the presence of Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi & party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal. "Whatever my brother is saying is truth. He spoke truth about the government for which he is suffering. But we are not afraid..." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
The prevalent strain of COVID-19 is mild and the Serum Institute of India (SII) has already produced five to six million doses of the Covovax vaccine, said the company’s chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla on Saturday. Poonawalla was talking to media persons amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country since March.
“Currently, the COVID strain is not severe, it’s just a mild strain. Just for precautionary measures, elderly people can get the booster dose, but it would be their choice whether or not to take it. Five to six million doses of Covovax are available. We will also produce the same amount of Covishield doses in the next two to three months,” said Poonawalla. Tap here to read more.
(With PTI inputs)
Clashes erupted in Uttar Dinajpur over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. The administration has ensured heavy deployment of police and security personnel on the spot. Read more here.
Hundreds of people in Puri joined to pay their last respects to braveheart Lance Naik Debashish Baswal who lost his life in Poonch terror attack. Later, Indian National Flag was handed over to his 3-month-old daughter by Army personnel.
Few trucks left from Rahul Gandhi's 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow as the Congress leader is vacating the residence after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. This comes after the Lok Sabha secretariat ordered him to vacate the bungalow by April 22. Tap here to read more.
"PSLV- C55/TeLEOS-2 mission is accomplished successfully," ISRO tweeted after the launch of its PSLV rocket. "In a textbook launch, the vehicle placed TeLEOS-2 and LUMELITE-4 satellites precisely into their intended 586 km circular orbit."
National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of a video alleging that a minor girl was raped and murdered by a group of men in Uttar Dinajpur's, Kaliaganj, West Bengal. "Considering the gravity of the matter, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal to personally intervene in the matter and ensure that a fair and time-bound investigation is conducted in the matter. The Commission has also sought that an FIR under relevant sections must be invoked, if the allegations levelled are found to be true," NCW said in a statement.
ISRO successfully launched PSLV-C55 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday. The 57th flight of the PSLV took off with TeLEOS-2 as the primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite that would be deployed into low earth orbit.
BJP Mumbai vice president Acharya Pawan Tripathi has written a letter to the police, demanding action against NCP leader Jitendra Awahad for allegedly hurting the religious sentiment of the Hindus. On Friday, Awhad allegedly said that the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are for riots only.
"It seems that the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are for riots only. The atmosphere in the cities has deteriorated due to riots. I think the coming years will be the years of religious riots," he said, ANI reported.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said, "This is a big day for Arunachal Pradesh. 254 4G towers have been dedicated to the state's people today. This is a major achievement in every way. If border areas remain unconnected and devoid of basic facilities, they will be in despair." Adding further he said, 'Political will is essential. PM Modi has that...With PM Modi's Act East Policy, he connected to the Northeast from his heart...PM himself has visited the Northeast 52 times in 8.5 years."
Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also lauded the Centre saying, "In 2014, there were only 19,722 towers or base transceiver stations (BTS) in the North East. Today it has increased five times to 94,135 BTS in the North East. 3,437 BTS of 5G have been installed here."
A massive protest broke out in North Dinajpur in West Bengal over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. The administration has beefed up security in the area. Notably, a video of the police insensitivity has emerged wherein the cops were seen dragging the victim's body.
The Supreme Court five-bench Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud hearing on the same-sex marriage has been cancelled for Monday, April 24, as was earlier scheduled, due to the unavailability of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Ravindra Bhat.
The mortal remains of the Poonch terror attack Lance Naik Debashish reached his native place in Odisha's Puri on Saturday. Thousands of people gathered at both places to pay tribute to these bravehearts.
Speculations are shimmering over Ajit Pawar's next move as according to sources, the NCP leader has cancelled all his programmes in Pune which were scheduled for today and has returned to Mumbai. Earlier, there were rumours that Ajit might align with the ruling BJP, however, the former DyCM of Maharashtra dismissed the rumours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day tour on April 24-25. Starting from Delhi in the north, the PM will first travel to central India - Madhya Pradesh. After that, he will go to Kerala in the South, followed by his visit to Silvassa via Surat and then Daman in the West, eventually returning to Delhi. During the visit, the PM will attend 8 programmes and travel to 7 different cities.
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.657 billion to reach USD 586.412 billion, as per RBI data. This marks the second consecutive week of gains and the highest level seen in over nine months.
Congress has expelled its Assam Youth wing president Angkita Dutta from the party for six years, for "anti-party activities." She had recently alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav for the past 6 months. Dutta had also criticised the national leadership saying Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not yet responded to the complaints by her who had tagged them on Twitter raising various issues of inappropriate conduct by the youth national chief of the party.
On Saturday, the mortal remains of the Poonch terror attack reached their native places. The mortal remains of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh were brought to Punjab's Moga while that of Havildar Mandeep Singh to Ludhiana. Thousands of people gathered at both places to pay tribute to these bravehearts.
Addressing a gathering for Eid-Ul-Fitr namaz in Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said, "We want peace in Bengal. We don't want riots. We want peace. We don't want divisions in the country. Those who want to create divides in the country - I promise today on Eid, I am ready to give my life but I will not let the country divide."
"Someone takes money from BJP and says that they will divide Muslim votes. I tell them that they don't have the courage to divide Muslim votes for BJP. It is my promise to you today. There is one year to elections. See who will get elected and who won't," CM Mamata said.
The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled yet another bid of Pakistan to smuggle narcotics into India via Punjab. The troops seized five packets suspected to be heroin near the Indo-Pak border in the Amritsar Sector of Punjab.
The Badrinath Highway has been closed due to boulders near the Birhi village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The closure of the highway has been confirmed by the Chamoli Police through a tweet on Saturday morning.
The Bomb Disposal Squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) has reached the spot and is investigating the nature of the explosive used at the Poonch terror attack.