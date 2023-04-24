India News LIVE: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome In Kochi During 2-day Kerala Visit

Quick links:
Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday, April 24 hit out at the BJP-led central government and remarked, “There needs to be a probe in the latest terror attack in Poonch. What happened in Poonch, earlier it was said to be a thunderstorm and later it turned out to be a terror attack. There needs to be a larger probe in this case. All these incidents are raising questions,” Wani said. Tap here to read more.
Ahead of the Karnataka elections 2023, Rs 83,42,47,650 cash and 15,08,912.091 litres of liquor valued at Rs 57,13,26,042 seized. 1,176.92 kgs of drugs/narcotics with a value of Rs 16,55,95,871 seized till date, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka revealed. This data is till April 24.
An allegedly inebriated passenger flying in aboard the American Airlines flight 292 from John F Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport, relieved himself on another passenger. American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged, The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) revealed.
"Legal Action has been taken under non-cognizable offences of the Civil Aviation Act. Action initiated after the complaint given by the Airlines' staff about the unruly behaviour of the passenger. There was no corroborating evidence or complaint given by the co-passengers regarding someone peeing on them," the Delhi Police said per ANI.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) representatives visited the Jantar Mantar to hold talks with wrestlers who have been protesting against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
"Only BJP can keep Karnataka safe. PFI cadres were given special treatment while our govt banned PFI and anti-national elements are being reined in. Due to vote-bank politics, PFI was given a free run," Union Home minister Amit Shah said during a press conference in Hubli.
"A seven-member delegation of South Korea Coast Guard will have a high-level meeting with Indian Coast Guard in New Delhi on 25 April. Delegation of South Korean Coast Guard will be led by Commissioner General KIM Jong Wook, while the Indian Coast Guard team will be headed by ADG Rakesh Pal, Officiating Director General, Indian Coast Guard," an official statement from the Defence Ministry said. "Both sides are expected to discuss measures to further enhance the mutual cooperation including capacity building and other issues of mutual interest."
India's Yuva Shakti is the driving force of our country's development journey. Speaking at Yuvam Conclave in Kerala. @BJP4Keralam https://t.co/H93VtIL3Fg— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi, Kerala, on Monday where he is scheduled to visit several events including flagging off the Vande Bharat Express train and lay foundation stone of various developmental projects. Tap here to read more.
A delegation from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) met Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais at the Raj Bhavan on Monday. The leaders demanded filing of a case of culpable homicide against those responsible for the Kharghar incident wherein 14 people died due to heatstroke.
"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan," External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.
"Nowadays, focus is only on 2-3 billionaires, but it should be on farmers, labourers and small vendors....billionaires get loan from bank easily & if something happens, it gets waived off easily but farmers loans are never waived off," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says while interacting with Sugarcane farmers in Belagavi's Ramdurg.
"We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said after meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
"Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development." "I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united," CM Banerjee said. "I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies."
"In the 10 years before 2014, only around 6,000 panchayat buildings were built with the help of the central government. Within 8 years, our government has got more than 30 thousand new panchayats constructed. The previous government had connected optical fiber to less than 70-gram panchayats. It is our government, which has taken optical fiber to more than 2 lakh panchayats in the country," said PM Modi
"The difference is clear. The government which was formed after independence destroyed the Panchayati Raj system of India. The system which existed hundreds of years, thousands of years ago, the same Panchayati Raj system was not trusted after independence," he added.
"We all are the representatives of the people. We are all dedicated to this country, to this democracy. The scope of work may be different, but the goal is the same - service to the nation through public service. In Amrit Kaal, all of us countrymen have dreamed of a developed India and are working day and night to fulfill it. To make India develop, it is necessary to develop the social system of the villages of India," said PM Modi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka's Mysuru ahead of his visit to the state. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that started on Sunday. Later in the day, he will hold a roadshow in Hassan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district today, April 24. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth around Rs 19,000 crores. The theme of the campaign will be inclusive development, with a focus on reaching the last mile.
Police detained YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila and shifted her to a local police station as police officials had received information about her visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case. However, Sharmila's team said that she just came out to see the situation and she was arrested by the police.
According to sources, the family of Amritpal is likely to meet Khalistani sympathiser in Dibrugarh jail. The family members will be filing an application seeking permission to meet Amritpal in Dibrugarh Jail. The application is likely to be filed before DM Amritsar on Monday, April 24. The DM will take the decision once the family put up the request.
Supreme Court agreed to list on April 28 the plea seeking to constitute an independent expert committee under the chairmanship of a former SC judge to inquire into the killing of mafia brothers Atiq and Ashraf amid police presence.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday, April 24 registered an FIR in the Poonch terror attack which mentioned a 'deep rooted' conspiracy by terrorists against the Union of India.
Addressing Manipur Chintan Shivir, PM Modi said, "First comes reflection then realisation and then implementation and action. Therefore, you need to discuss future goals and you need to analyse the previous conference also."
NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo is meeting with state administrative officers at Circuit House in Karnajora over the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Uttar Dinajpur's Kaliaganj in West Bengal.
Amid the protest by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police has started a probe into their complaint. Police have sought a report from the probe committee that was set up by the Sports Ministry.
The Uttar Pradesh state government has constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of retired High Court judge Rajiv Lochan Mehrotra to investigate the STF encounter of Umesh Pal murder case accused Asad and Ghulam in Jhansi. Similarly, a three-member committee has been formed in the killing of mafia brothers Atiq and Ashraf in Prayagraj.