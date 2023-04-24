India News LIVE: PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome In Kochi During 2-day Kerala Visit

"We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said after meeting his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

"Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development." "I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next. But first of all, we have to give a message that we are united," CM Banerjee said. "I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media's support and lies."