India News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till May 12

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held separate bilateral meetings with the Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan Colonel General Ruslan Zhaxylykov and Minister of Defence of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo in New Delhi.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday isssued an apology for his "poisonous snake" comment on PM Narendra Modi. "If my statement has hurt anyone, if it was misconstrued and distressed anyone, I will express special regret for it," Mallikarjun Kharge said.
BJP की विचारधारा विभाजनकारी, वैमनस्यपूर्ण तथा ग़रीबों व दलितों के प्रति नफ़रत व पूर्वाग्रह से भरी है।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 27, 2023
मैंने इसी नफ़रत व द्वेष की राजनीति की चर्चा की। मेरा बयान न व्यक्तिगत तौर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी के लिये था ना किसी और व्यक्ति विशेष के लिए..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting in New Delhi with Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to review passengers' traffic at the airports in the country. Senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and CISF also attended the meeting.
7th edition of joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” between India and the United Kingdom is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom from 27 April to 11 May 2023. Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR is a biennial training event with UK which is conducted alternatively in UK and India.
The last edition was held at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand in October 2021.
BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his Snake remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "He is a senior leader and president of Congress. What does he want to tell the world? PM Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of our country and the whole world respects him and using such language for PM shows the level to which Congress has stooped. We want him (Kharge) to apologise to the country."
Kharge in Kalaburagi had said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead."
After the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the clashes which erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in the Hooghly, Howrah, and South Dinajpur districts of West Bengal last month, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "There are stone pelting and attacks on Hindu processions. There is no investigation in all these cases. We have no faith in the Bengal administration. We wanted an NIA investigation and are happy that the case has been handed over to the NIA."
Three days of custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal have been granted to ED in a cattle smuggling case by the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi.
Hanumakonda Court dismisses the bail cancellation petition filed by the prosecution against the bail of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the SSC Paper Leak case.
Telangana | Hanumakonda Court dismisses the bail cancellation petition filed by the prosecution against the bail of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the SSC Paper Leak case: Bandi Sanjay's counsel Karuna Sagar— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
Bihar mafia don Anand Mohan got a grand welcome after being released from jail, supporters gathered to welcome him.
#LIVE | Bihar mafia don Anand Mohan gets grand welcome after being released from jail; supporters gather to welcome him.#Bihar #AnandMohan #BiharPolitics https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L pic.twitter.com/B7I6m4CC2R— Republic (@republic) April 27, 2023
Bangladesh Army chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday called on Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and held discussions on issues of bilateral and regional interest, as well as avenues to further build upon the historic defence ties between the Armed forces of the two countries.
The last rites of Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal were performed with full state honours in Lambi, Punjab.
#WATCH | Punjab: Last rites of Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal were performed with full state honours in Lambi. pic.twitter.com/feMXnlw69L— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
The West Bengal has suspended internet in Uttar Dinapur till April 30 following the violence in the district over the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl.
West Bengal | Internet suspended in Kaliyaganj Community Development Block covering PS Kaliyaganj under Raiganj Police District in Uttar Dinajpur till 0800 hours of 30th April, following violence over alleged rape and murder of a girl pic.twitter.com/1QrTytft9j— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till May 12 in the Excise policy case being probed by the CBI.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of AAP leader & former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till 12th May in the Excise policy case being probed by the CBI— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
Asian Games gold medallist Indian boxer Kaur Singh, who once fought the legendary Muhammad Ali in an exhibition bout, died on Thursday at a hospital in Kurukshetra, Haryana.
He was 74 and was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems.
The former Army man had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab's Sangrur district.
Kannada actor Kichha Sudeep campaigns for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arun Kumar Pujara in Ranebennur for Karnataka Assembly elections
"On behalf of my entire party, I pay homage to DRG jawans who have lost their lives. I will demand from the state government to improve the law and order situation in the state. Central & state governments should come up with a system to stop these types of incidents," said BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur.
BJP President JP Nadda paid last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village in Punjab.
#WATCH | BJP President JP Nadda pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/MPGQe7sAuJ— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar paied last respect to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village in Punjab.
#WATCH | NCP Chief Sharad Pawar pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village in Punjab pic.twitter.com/MSR3jwXMcX— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
An unverified video has surfaced on social media showing moments after Dantewada Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.
#WATCH | Viral video surfaces showing moments after Dantewada Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
(Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/6UXfOOhz5c
"I express deep condolences over the death of 10 DRG jawans and one driver. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. Action will be taken against the Naxals involved in this. Those who want to surrender should surrender. Our jawans are continuously fighting the Naxals," said CM Bhupesh Baghel on Naxal attack in Dantewada.
MEA addressed the media on the evacuation operation of Indian nationals from conflict-torn Sudan. The Foreign Secretary said during his address, "No Indians will be left behind." As of now, "it is hard to access the situation in Khartoum, but we are closely monitoring the situation, said MEA adding, "The situation on the ground is volatile. Three navel ships have been positioned, and two control rooms are actively working on Operation Kaveri."
The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India, reiterated Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, on Wednesday. This statement was made by the Indian diplomat at 'UNGA Plenary: Use of the Veto," where he outlined: "No amount of misinformation, rhetoric, or propaganda from any country can deny this fact." India, along with several African and Asian nations, have been insisting on United Nations veto reform for years.
128 Indian nationals have been evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan. The Indian national arrived in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah under the Centre's "Operation Kaveri" by the Indian Air Force aircraft C-130J flight, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muarleedharan said on
Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed received Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi.
#WATCH | Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed receives Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Npxu9hqjPc— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed the BJP cadres of Karnataka. During the interaction, he said, "Our party will get the maximum number of seats in the election."
Delighted to speak to our hardworking Karyakartas from Karnataka. People trust BJP's good governance. https://t.co/UfZmHfVoR3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 27, 2023
"India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi." Many waved emphatically, displaying a visible sign of relief, while others shook hands on the sky bridge as they were welcomed on their return, " tweeted EAM Jaishankar as first batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan reached the national capital on Wednesday.
India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/v9pBLmBQ8X— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2023