India News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till May 12

Kannada actor Kichha Sudeep campaigns for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arun Kumar Pujara in Ranebennur for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Amrit Burman
20:11 IST, April 27th 2023
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meetings with Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held separate bilateral meetings with the Minister of Defence of Kazakhstan Colonel General Ruslan Zhaxylykov and Minister of Defence of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo in New Delhi.

19:13 IST, April 27th 2023
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge issues apology amid row over his 'poisonous snake' remark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday isssued an apology for his "poisonous snake" comment on PM Narendra Modi. "If my statement has hurt anyone, if it was misconstrued and distressed anyone, I will express special regret for it," Mallikarjun Kharge said. 

 

18:24 IST, April 27th 2023
Amit Shah holds meeting with Jyotiraditya Scindia to review passengers' traffic at airports

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a meeting in New Delhi with Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to review passengers' traffic at the airports in the country. Senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and CISF also attended the meeting.

 

17:45 IST, April 27th 2023
Seventh edition of joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” conducted in UK

7th edition of joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” between India and the United Kingdom is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom from 27 April to 11 May 2023. Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR is a biennial training event with UK which is conducted alternatively in UK and India.

The last edition was held at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand in October 2021.

 

16:22 IST, April 27th 2023
'Apologise to the country', says Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje to Kharge on disrespecting PM Modi

BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his Snake remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "He is a senior leader and president of Congress. What does he want to tell the world? PM Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of our country and the whole world respects him and using such language for PM shows the level to which Congress has stooped. We want him (Kharge) to apologise to the country."

Kharge in Kalaburagi had said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead."

 

16:05 IST, April 27th 2023
Bengal Ram Navami row: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee says happy that case given to NIA

After the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the clashes which erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in the Hooghly, Howrah, and South Dinajpur districts of West Bengal last month, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "There are stone pelting and attacks on Hindu processions. There is no investigation in all these cases. We have no faith in the Bengal administration. We wanted an NIA investigation and are happy that the case has been handed over to the NIA."

15:42 IST, April 27th 2023
ED gets three-day custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter

Three days of custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal have been granted to ED in a cattle smuggling case by the Rouse Avenue Court, Delhi.

15:40 IST, April 27th 2023
SSC paper leak case: Court dismisses BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar's bail cancellation plea

Hanumakonda Court dismisses the bail cancellation petition filed by the prosecution against the bail of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the SSC Paper Leak case.

 

15:34 IST, April 27th 2023
Bihar mafia don Anand Mohan released from jail

Bihar mafia don Anand Mohan got a grand welcome after being released from jail, supporters gathered to welcome him.

 

15:25 IST, April 27th 2023
Bangladesh Army chief calls on CDS Anil Chauhan

Bangladesh Army chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday called on Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and held discussions on issues of bilateral and regional interest, as well as avenues to further build upon the historic defence ties between the Armed forces of the two countries.

 

15:18 IST, April 27th 2023
Punjab: Last rites of Parkash Singh Badal performed with full state honours

The last rites of Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal were performed with full state honours in Lambi, Punjab.

 

15:01 IST, April 27th 2023
Internet suspended in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur till April 30

The West Bengal has suspended internet in Uttar Dinapur till April 30 following the violence in the district over the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl.

 

14:53 IST, April 27th 2023
Sisodia's judicial custody extended till 12th May

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till May 12 in the Excise policy case being probed by the CBI.

 

14:40 IST, April 27th 2023
Boxer Kaur Singh dies, Punjab CM condoles

Asian Games gold medallist Indian boxer Kaur Singh, who once fought the legendary Muhammad Ali in an exhibition bout, died on Thursday at a hospital in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

He was 74 and was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems.

The former Army man had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab's Sangrur district.
 

14:33 IST, April 27th 2023
Kichha Sudeep campaigns for BJP's Arun Kumar Pujara in Ranebennur

Kannada actor Kichha Sudeep campaigns for Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arun Kumar Pujara in Ranebennur for Karnataka Assembly elections

14:03 IST, April 27th 2023
BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur pays homage to DRG jawans

"On behalf of my entire party, I pay homage to DRG jawans who have lost their lives. I will demand from the state government to improve the law and order situation in the state. Central & state governments should come up with a system to stop these types of incidents," said BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur.

 

13:01 IST, April 27th 2023
BJP President JP Nadda pays last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

BJP President JP Nadda paid last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village in Punjab.

 

12:39 IST, April 27th 2023
Sharad Pawar pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar paied last respect to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal at Lambi village in Punjab.

12:26 IST, April 27th 2023
WATCH: unverified video surfaces showing moments after Dantewada Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

An unverified video has surfaced on social media showing moments after Dantewada Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh.

11:59 IST, April 27th 2023
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expresses grief over deaths of police officials in Dantewada attack.

"I express deep condolences over the death of 10 DRG jawans and one driver. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. Action will be taken against the Naxals involved in this. Those who want to surrender should surrender. Our jawans are continuously fighting the Naxals," said CM Bhupesh Baghel on Naxal attack in Dantewada.

 

11:42 IST, April 27th 2023
MEA addresses media on operation Kaveri

MEA addressed the media on the evacuation operation of Indian nationals from conflict-torn Sudan. The Foreign Secretary said during his address, "No Indians will be left behind." As of now, "it is hard to access the situation in Khartoum, but we are closely monitoring the situation, said MEA adding, "The situation on the ground is volatile. Three navel ships have been positioned, and two control rooms are actively working on Operation Kaveri."

10:59 IST, April 27th 2023
J&K, Ladakh will always remain India's part, reiterates Indian diplomat a UNGA Plenary

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India, reiterated Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN, on Wednesday. This statement was made by the Indian diplomat at 'UNGA Plenary: Use of the Veto," where he outlined: "No amount of misinformation, rhetoric, or propaganda from any country can deny this fact." India, along with several African and Asian nations, have been insisting on United Nations veto reform for years.

10:55 IST, April 27th 2023
128 Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan reach Saudi Arabia

128 Indian nationals have been evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan. The Indian national arrived in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah under the Centre's "Operation Kaveri" by the Indian Air Force aircraft C-130J flight, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muarleedharan said on 

10:46 IST, April 27th 2023
Bangladesh Army Chief Shafiuddin Ahmed receives Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed received Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi.

10:02 IST, April 27th 2023
'BJP will get maximum seats in Karnataka': PM Modi addresses BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually addressed the BJP cadres of Karnataka. During the interaction, he said, "Our party will get the maximum number of seats in the election."

09:38 IST, April 27th 2023
India welcomes back its own: EAM Jaishankar on Indians evacuated from Sudan

"India welcomes back its own. #OperationKaveri brings 360 Indian nationals to the homeland as first flight reaches New Delhi." Many waved emphatically, displaying a visible sign of relief, while others shook hands on the sky bridge as they were welcomed on their return, " tweeted EAM Jaishankar as first batch of Indians evacuated from Sudan reached the national capital on Wednesday.

