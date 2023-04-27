India News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Till May 12

BJP leader and Union minister Shobha Karandlaje slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his Snake remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "He is a senior leader and president of Congress. What does he want to tell the world? PM Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of our country and the whole world respects him and using such language for PM shows the level to which Congress has stooped. We want him (Kharge) to apologise to the country."

Kharge in Kalaburagi had said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead."