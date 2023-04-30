India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Holds Massive Road Show In Mysuru With BJP Leaders

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka
"MVA is strong together. It's been 10 months since Shinde joined hands with BJP but the purpose of their alliance doesn't seem to be served...neither anyone from NCP is in contact with any party nor anyone from any party is in touch with us," Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra LoP and NCP leader said.
Pune | MVA is strong together. It's been 10 months since Shinde joined hands with BJP but the purpose of their alliance doesn't seem to be served...neither anyone from NCP is in contact with any party nor anyone from any party is in touch with us: Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra LoP &… pic.twitter.com/UBn8hXkZdK— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30, held a roadshow in Mysuru ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May 10. While PM Modi's convoy was passing through a sea of supporters, what appears to be a mobile phone was thrown by an unknown person from within the crowd. Read more here.
A Special operations group of Surat police seized gold world Rs 4.3 crore and arrested four people in the process. "The SOG team was keeping an eye on them for the last 15 days. We were successful in nabbing this gang during the checking last night. 4 people including Fenil, Nirav, Umesh and Sawan were arrested. 7. 11 kgs of gold were recovered from them," Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police said.
Gujarat | SOG team of Surat Police seized gold worth Rs 4.30 crores and arrested 4 people— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
The SOG team was keeping an eye on them for the last 15 days. We were successful in nabbing this gang during the checking last night. 4 people including Fenil, Nirav, Umesh and Sawan were… pic.twitter.com/ZbX1XxDIXH
The Delhi Police of northeast district arrested 22-year-old Sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang, namely Faizan Khan. A semi-Automatic Pistol loaded with six live cartridges was recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that he was extorting money from local shopkeepers of Jafrabad, for Danish, aide of Hashim Baba. Further probe underway," Joy Tirkey, DCP North East District, said per ANI.
Delhi Police north east district arrested 22-year-old Sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang, namely Faizan Khan. Semi-Automatic Pistol loaded with six live cartridges recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that he was extorting money from local shopkeepers of… pic.twitter.com/AjfvaseGVw— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
BJP national president JP Nadda, on Sunday, visited slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's house in Mangaluru and met his family.
#WATCH | Karnataka: BJP national president JP Nadda visits BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's house in Mangaluru and met his family. pic.twitter.com/dajGt9l3J5— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Live : ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi ಅವರ ರೋಡ್ ಶೋ.#ManeMagaModi#PoornaBahumata4BJP#BJPYeBharavase#BJPWinningKarnataka#DoubleEngineSarkara https://t.co/vUoZSQLZmn— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 30, 2023
"We can expect the Prime Minister of Israel to visit India by the end of this year... India and Israel have wonderful ties in all fields, it is based on people to people element," Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel told ANI.
#WATCH | We can expect the Prime Minister of Israel to visit India by the end of this year... India and Israel have wonderful ties in all fields, it is based on people to people element: Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel pic.twitter.com/4A9kjimBXd— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
#WATCH| Bhiwandi Buiding collapse: Canine squad carries out rescue operations— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
10 rescued so far, among them, there was a girl child, who was rescued by the dog squad. Our dogs work very well and do canine searches: Deepak Tiwari, NDRF Commander pic.twitter.com/cljN2tp9qR
AAP MP Atishi wrote a letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena who sought records relating to renovations of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence in a letter to the Delhi Chief Secretary. "LG has no power whatsoever to direct executive action of any kind, he can not break the law directly issue orders to any officer,” Atishi wrote.
Saw from media reports that the Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi sent a letter to the Chief Secretary on 27th April. Have written to him today abt how his letter is unconstitutional and a violation of the orders of the Constitutional Bench of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/HFhgZqY3yb— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 30, 2023
"The government did a lot for us. We were in a very difficult situation. The Indian Embassy took us to a safe place and provided food and water to all of us," says Nandish Raju rescued from Sudan.
#WATCH | "The government did a lot for us. We were in a very difficult situation. The Indian Embassy took us to a safe place and provided food and water to all of us," says Nandish Raju who returned from Sudan— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
#SudanConflict pic.twitter.com/wYFwLJYVX5
Grateful to the people of Belur for their warmth and affection. Speaking at a @BJP4Karnataka rally. Do watch! https://t.co/LzAczPNtmH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023
"The gas leak accident in Punjab's Ludhiana is very sad. @NDRFHQ team is engaged in relief work on the spot. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.
पंजाब के लुधियाना में हुई गैस लीक की दुर्घटना दुःखद है। @NDRFHQ की टीम मौके पर राहत-बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। हादसे में जान गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2023
#OperationKaveri— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2023
One more flight brings back 229 passengers to Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/5OGEh7WM7D
According to the NDRF involved in the rescue operation, the death toll has risen to five in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Thane, ANI reported. The Thane police revealed that a case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC against a builder named Indrapal Patil who is under detention.
#WATCH | Bhiwandi building collapse: Narpoli police have registered a case against the builder. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC. Rescue operation underway: Thane Police— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
Four… pic.twitter.com/VDOPzCjSL9
"So far 11 people have died, and 4 are admitted. I will meet the family members of the deceased and provide Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to the hospital. A proper investigation will be done," Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said.
#WATCH | Ludhiana gas leak: Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh says, "So far 11 people have died, and 4 are admitted. I will meet the family members of the deceased and provide Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to… pic.twitter.com/qr8vrjLCvH— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
In the Ludhiana gas leak incident, the Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to deceased families and 50 thousand to injured. "The Govt has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs for those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured and all medical support required," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said.
Amid the wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police provides security to all 7 complainants after a Supreme Court order. "The Police also contacted them regarding the recording of their statements. The statements are likely to be recorded soon," Delhi police said.
DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) issues a show cause notice to Air India CEO regarding the Dubai-Delhi flight where pilots invited a female friend in the cockpit. "Show cause notice also issued to the Chief of flight safety for delaying the investigation and not reporting to the concerned authority. Both CEO and Chief of flight safety are to file reply to the show cause notice," DGCA said in a statement.
Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi said, "Congress has a reputation of 85% commission. People have no faith in their govt. One of their Prime Ministers said that he sends Rupee 1 but 15 paise reach the ground. Congress has always done appeasement politics. BJP is not for appeasement but for satisfaction. Congress has always grown under corruption. Only BJP can take immediate action on corruption."
#LIVE | 'The double-engine government which is working for modern connectivity will create new possibilities in this entire region': PM Modi#PMModi #KarnatakaElections #Karnataka #Elections2023— Republic (@republic) April 30, 2023
Tune in here - https://t.co/vlVUCzcUKm pic.twitter.com/QFHy1mhOk1
The death toll in the Ludhiana gas leak case has increased to 11. Speaking over the incident, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said, "11 deaths confirmed till now...In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened...It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes...All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples."
Under Operation Kaveri, the 8th flight carrying Indian evacuees takes off from Jeddah. IAF C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers is on its way to Delhi.
According to officials, an incident of the gas leak was reported in the Giaspura area of Punjab's Ludhiana."Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.
#UPDATE | Ludhiana gas leak | "Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West. pic.twitter.com/wSCkZw5Sz1— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
India reported 5,874 new cases of Covid-19 and 8,148 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. The active case tally now stands at 49,015.
Making headway in the ongoing Dantewada blast investigation, the Bastar Police have released the photograph of the mastermind behind the Aranpur blast.
"As per the investigation findings, it came to light that the dreaded naxal cadre Jagdish has allegedly hatched the plan of triggering an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast leaving 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver dead in Dantewada," said police officials.
"Police have announced cash reward on the naxal cadres involved in the blast and according to the intelligence inputs coupled with technical evidence, Jagdish was allegedly spotted near the blast site and he had hatched the conspiracy of triggering the blast," informed officials.
(Image: ANI)
Indian Navy ship, INS Teg, successfully evacuated 288 stranded Indians under Operation Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. Notably, this is the 14th batch of stranded citizens heading to Jeddah.
14th batch of Indians leaves Port Sudan under #OperationKaveri.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 29, 2023
288 passengers onboard INS Teg are enroute to Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/oN0EcBQNpI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will witness the completion of its 100 episodes on Sunday, April 30. The radio programme which began on October 3, 2014, has garnered a lot of popularity.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, destined for Bengaluru, the 7th outbound flight under Operation Kaveri, carrying 229 passengers departed from Jeddah.
#OperationKaveri bringing citizens back home.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 30, 2023
Destined for Bengaluru, 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/Zvfwx5Q0CJ
According to National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday at 5:15 am.
Olympic medallist wrestler and a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers, Yogeshwar Dutt said, "Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3 months back. I had said earlier too that if they want action, they should report it to the Police..."
#WATCH | Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist wrestler & a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers says, "...Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3… pic.twitter.com/oYTjEemkI5— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
According to officials, three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and at least 11 others have been rescued from the debris after a two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, while 10 persons are still feared trapped.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed condolence and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government. He also visited the spot and has instructed officials to ensure proper coordination among all agencies involved in the search and rescue operations.