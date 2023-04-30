Last Updated:

India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi Holds Massive Road Show In Mysuru With BJP Leaders

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme-- Mann Ki Baat completed 100 episodes, marking a huge milestone. Destined for Bengaluru, the 7th outbound flight under Operation Kaveri, carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah. Three people dead after a godown collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

General News
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
India news

Image: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka

pointer
22:19 IST, April 30th 2023
MVA is strong together: Ajit Pawar

"MVA is strong together. It's been 10 months since Shinde joined hands with BJP but the purpose of their alliance doesn't seem to be served...neither anyone from NCP is in contact with any party nor anyone from any party is in touch with us," Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra LoP and NCP leader said.

 

pointer
21:14 IST, April 30th 2023
Mobile phone thrown at PM Modi's convoy in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 30, held a roadshow in Mysuru ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May 10. While PM Modi's convoy was passing through a sea of supporters, what appears to be a mobile phone was thrown by an unknown person from within the crowd. Read more here

pointer
20:46 IST, April 30th 2023
Special operations group seizes gold worth Rs 4.30 crores from Surat

A Special operations group of Surat police seized gold world Rs 4.3 crore and arrested four people in the process. "The SOG team was keeping an eye on them for the last 15 days. We were successful in nabbing this gang during the checking last night. 4 people including Fenil, Nirav, Umesh and Sawan were arrested. 7. 11 kgs of gold were recovered from them," Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police said. 

 

pointer
20:04 IST, April 30th 2023
Delhi police arrests 22-year-old sharpshooter, recovers pistol & live cartridges

The Delhi Police of northeast district arrested 22-year-old Sharpshooter of Hashim Baba gang, namely Faizan Khan. A semi-Automatic Pistol loaded with six live cartridges was recovered from his possession. During interrogation, he revealed that he was extorting money from local shopkeepers of Jafrabad, for Danish, aide of Hashim Baba. Further probe underway," Joy Tirkey, DCP North East District, said per ANI. 

 

pointer
19:36 IST, April 30th 2023
JP Nadda meets Praveen Nettaru's family

BJP national president JP Nadda, on Sunday, visited slain BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's house in Mangaluru and met his family.

 

 

 

pointer
18:49 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Mysuru
pointer
18:20 IST, April 30th 2023
Can expect PM Benjamin Netanyahu to visit India by 2023 end: Israeli Ambassador

"We can expect the Prime Minister of Israel to visit India by the end of this year... India and Israel have wonderful ties in all fields, it is based on people to people element," Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel told ANI. 

 

pointer
17:53 IST, April 30th 2023
NDRF deploys dog squad for rescue operations at building collapse site in Bhiwandi
pointer
17:32 IST, April 30th 2023
Atishi calls Delhi L-G's demand of records on renovation of Kejriwal's residence 'unconstitutional'

AAP MP Atishi wrote a letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena who sought records relating to renovations of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence in a letter to the Delhi Chief Secretary. "LG has no power whatsoever to direct executive action of any kind, he can not break the law directly issue orders to any officer,” Atishi wrote. 

 

pointer
17:24 IST, April 30th 2023
'Government did a lot for us': Indian rescued from Sudan

"The government did a lot for us. We were in a very difficult situation. The Indian Embassy took us to a safe place and provided food and water to all of us," says Nandish Raju rescued from Sudan.

 

pointer
16:55 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi addresses huge crowd at Belur in Karnataka
pointer
16:45 IST, April 30th 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief on Ludhiana gas leak incident

"The gas leak accident in Punjab's Ludhiana is very sad. @NDRFHQ team is engaged in relief work on the spot. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted. 

 

pointer
16:38 IST, April 30th 2023
Plane carrying 229 Indian nationals from Sudan lands in Bengaluru
pointer
15:57 IST, April 30th 2023
Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 5

According to the NDRF involved in the rescue operation, the death toll has risen to five in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Thane, ANI reported. The Thane police revealed that a case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC against a builder named Indrapal Patil who is under detention. 

 

pointer
15:21 IST, April 30th 2023
Punjab Health Minister announces Rs2 lakh in compensation to families of gas leak victims

"So far 11 people have died, and 4 are admitted. I will meet the family members of the deceased and provide Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia compensation and Rs 50,000 will be provided to the people who are admitted to the hospital. A proper investigation will be done," Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said. 

 

pointer
14:48 IST, April 30th 2023
Ludhiana gas leak incident: Punjab govt announces compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to deceased families

In the Ludhiana gas leak incident, the Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to deceased families and 50 thousand to injured. "The Govt has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs for those who died and Rs 50,000 for the injured and all medical support required," Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said.

pointer
13:55 IST, April 30th 2023
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police provides security to all 7 complainants

Amid the wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police provides security to all 7 complainants after a Supreme Court order.  "The Police also contacted them regarding the recording of their statements. The statements are likely to be recorded soon," Delhi police said.

pointer
13:45 IST, April 30th 2023
DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India CEO

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) issues a show cause notice to Air India CEO regarding the Dubai-Delhi flight where pilots invited a female friend in the cockpit. "Show cause notice also issued to the Chief of flight safety for delaying the investigation and not reporting to the concerned authority. Both CEO and Chief of flight safety are to file reply to the show cause notice," DGCA said in a statement.

pointer
12:48 IST, April 30th 2023
Congress has always done appeasement politics: PM Modi in Karnataka

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, PM Modi said, "Congress has a reputation of 85% commission. People have no faith in their govt. One of their Prime Ministers said that he sends Rupee 1 but 15 paise reach the ground. Congress has always done appeasement politics. BJP is not for appeasement but for satisfaction. Congress has always grown under corruption. Only BJP can take immediate action on corruption."

pointer
12:32 IST, April 30th 2023
Ludhiana gas leak incident: Death toll rises to 11

The death toll in the Ludhiana gas leak case has increased to 11. Speaking over the incident, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said, "11 deaths confirmed till now...In all likelihood, there is some gas contamination which has happened...It is quite likely that maybe some chemical reacted with methane in manholes...All of this is being verified. NDRF is retrieving samples."

pointer
12:28 IST, April 30th 2023
Operation Kaveri: 8th flight carrying Indian evacuees takes off from Jeddah

Under Operation Kaveri, the 8th flight carrying Indian evacuees takes off from Jeddah. IAF C-130J aircraft with 40 passengers is on its way to Delhi.

 

pointer
10:10 IST, April 30th 2023
Punjab: Incident of gas leak reported in Ludhiana; 9 dead

According to officials, an incident of the gas leak was reported in the Giaspura area of Punjab's Ludhiana."Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," says Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.

pointer
09:42 IST, April 30th 2023
India reports 5,874 new Covid-19 cases

India reported 5,874 new cases of Covid-19 and 8,148 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry. The active case tally now stands at 49,015.

pointer
09:14 IST, April 30th 2023
Dantewada Naxal attack: Police releases photo of mastermind behind IED blast

Making headway in the ongoing Dantewada blast investigation, the Bastar Police have released the photograph of the mastermind behind the Aranpur blast.

"As per the investigation findings, it came to light that the dreaded naxal cadre Jagdish has allegedly hatched the plan of triggering an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast leaving 10 DRG personnel and a civilian driver dead in Dantewada," said police officials.

"Police have announced cash reward on the naxal cadres involved in the blast and according to the intelligence inputs coupled with technical evidence, Jagdish was allegedly spotted near the blast site and he had hatched the conspiracy of triggering the blast," informed officials.

(Image: ANI)

pointer
08:47 IST, April 30th 2023
Operation Kaveri: INS Teg evacuates 14th batch of 288 Indians from Port Sudan

Indian Navy ship, INS Teg, successfully evacuated 288 stranded Indians under Operation Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. Notably, this is the 14th batch of stranded citizens heading to Jeddah.

pointer
08:45 IST, April 30th 2023
PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat to complete 100 episodes today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat will witness the completion of its 100 episodes on Sunday, April 30. The radio programme which began on October 3, 2014, has garnered a lot of popularity. 

pointer
08:31 IST, April 30th 2023
Operation Kaveri: 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, destined for Bengaluru, the 7th outbound flight under Operation Kaveri, carrying 229 passengers departed from Jeddah.

pointer
08:27 IST, April 30th 2023
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Jammu and Kashmir

According to National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday at 5:15 am.

 

pointer
08:23 IST, April 30th 2023
Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt speaks on wrestlers protest; 'They should have reported it to police'

Olympic medallist wrestler and a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers, Yogeshwar Dutt said, "Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3 months back. I had said earlier too that if they want action, they should report it to the Police..."

pointer
08:17 IST, April 30th 2023
Maharashtra: 3 dead, 11 rescued after godown collapses in Bhiwandi

According to officials, three persons, including a minor girl, were killed and at least 11 others have been rescued from the debris after a two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, while 10 persons are still feared trapped. 

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed condolence and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government. He also visited the spot and has instructed officials to ensure proper coordination among all agencies involved in the search and rescue operations. 
 

COMMENT