India LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Fabric Dyeing Unit In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

The Supreme Court has noted that there is a significant delay in the registration of FIRs in several cases. In a specific incident in Manipur where a woman was dragged out of a car and her son was lynched to death, the Court observed that the incident occurred on May 4, but the FIR was registered on July 7. Chief Justice of India, Chandrachud, remarked that apart from one or two FIRs, there have been no arrests made in the case. The Court further criticised the "lethargic" pace of the investigation, with many FIRs being registered after two months and statements not being recorded promptly.

"The status report states that as per official reports 150 deaths took place, 502 were injured, 5101 cases of arson and 6523 FIRs were registered. 252 persons were arrested in FIRs and 1247 persons arrested for preventive measures," the CJI said. "11 FIRs involve cases of violence against women and children. This is subject to verification. The status report states that 7 arrests have been made in connection of these 11 FIRs," he added.