India LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Fabric Dyeing Unit In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Speaking on the Red Diary controversy, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit out at the Gehlot government and said, "7.5 crore people of Rajasthan want to know the content of 'Red Diary'. It is about the corruption in the state government."
While speaking exclusively to Republic Media network, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "In Rajasthan, 17 rape cases are reported every day. The state is number one in rape and gang rape...The mothers and sisters of Rajasthan are asking Congress that you can see what is happening in Manipur but not this state."
A fire broke out at a cloth dyeing unit in Bhiwandi town in Thane district on Tuesday evening, an official said.The blaze was put out in an hour and nobody was injured, he said.The fire broke out around 5.30 pm. The cause of the fire was being probed, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Humbled to receive the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune."
Former CM of West Bengal Buddhabeb Bhattacharjee was successfully weaned off from Invasive ventilation yesterday and is currently maintaining oxygen saturation on non-invasive ventilatory support. Relevant conservative medical management is being continued. His overall clinical status remains haemodynamically stable: Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata
Death toll in the girder machine collapse in Thane's Shahapur rises to 20 after three more bodies recovered from the site.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested one more person in connection with the unlawful activities of a terrorist module with allegiance to Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international fundamentalist organisation, operating in Bhopal and Hyderabad.
On the request of Solicitor General to keep the matter for Monday (7th August), Supreme Court says the DGP of Manipur to remain present personally before the court on Monday at 2 pm.
We are not in a situation where the state police carry out the investigation. So we will need a mechanism, says Supreme Court. SC says we are clear about the fact that entrusting CBI with the investigation of 6,500 FIRs is impossible. At the same time, state police can't be entrusted.
SC says it may consider constituting a committee of former judges to decide on remit to supervise work of government, compensation, restoration of work, investigation is done freeway, recording of statements. Supreme Court asks Solicitor General to take instructions on who will investigate.
CJI Chandrachud says that Court’s approach is irrespective of whoever has committed the offence. Offence is an offence regardless of who is victim or perpetrator.
The Supreme Court has noted that there is a significant delay in the registration of FIRs in several cases. In a specific incident in Manipur where a woman was dragged out of a car and her son was lynched to death, the Court observed that the incident occurred on May 4, but the FIR was registered on July 7. Chief Justice of India, Chandrachud, remarked that apart from one or two FIRs, there have been no arrests made in the case. The Court further criticised the "lethargic" pace of the investigation, with many FIRs being registered after two months and statements not being recorded promptly.
"The status report states that as per official reports 150 deaths took place, 502 were injured, 5101 cases of arson and 6523 FIRs were registered. 252 persons were arrested in FIRs and 1247 persons arrested for preventive measures," the CJI said. "11 FIRs involve cases of violence against women and children. This is subject to verification. The status report states that 7 arrests have been made in connection of these 11 FIRs," he added.
At the Pune event, PM Modi said, "Bengaluru, being an IT hub and a centre of global investors, holds significant importance in expediting the development of both Bengaluru and the entire state of Karnataka. However, the manner in which the government was formed through various announcements has raised concerns, and the nation is closely watching the negative outcomes. When a political party depletes the government's treasury, it is the people, especially the youth, who suffer the consequences. The Karnataka government itself has acknowledged the financial challenges, expressing its concerns about the availability of funds for further development. A similar situation is evident in Rajasthan as well... Policy, intention and loyalty are equally important to make the country move forward and develop. This decides whether there will be development or not."
Inaugurating various development programmes in Pune, PM Modi said, "Right now the foundation stone and inauguration of projects worth about Rs 15 thousand crore have been done here. Thousands of families have got pucca houses and a modern plat to create wealth from waste has been established here."
"If we want to increase the standard of living of the people living in the cities of India, then we have to modernize the public transport. That is why today the metro network is continuously expanding in the cities of India. New flyovers are being built, emphasis is also being laid on reducing the number of red lights," he said.
PM Modi said, "Pune is a vibrant city driving the country's economy, fulfilling the dreams of the youth across the country. This role is going to be further strengthened by the projects that Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have received today... To further enhance the industrial development in Maharashtra, it is equally important to build modern infrastructure here. That's why today the amount of investment our government is making in infrastructure in Maharashtra is unprecedented."
Addressing the event after flagging off Metro trains and inaugurating development projects in Pune, PM Modi said, "Our aim is to provide quality of life to the people. Our government is continuously working towards it."
The Delhi services bill-- Government Of National Capital Territory Of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, which seeks to replace the ordinance granting the Delhi government authority over transfers and postings of senior officers, is tabled in Lok Sabha.
Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Metro trains marking the inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarter in Pune.
As four crucial bills related to Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be taken up for motion in the Parliament anytime soon, senior officials from J&K including Chief Secretary Arun Kumar have reached Delhi apart from the Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments.
While speaking to Republic, officials said that bills related to J&K are expected to be tabled in the next one to two days in Parliament, adding that officials have reached the national capital to remain present in the Officers’ Gallery to assist the concerned ministers during the debate, if it happens. READ FULL STORY HERE
DSM chief Swati Maliwal said, "I went to Manipur recently and regarding this, we've submitted an interim report on recommendations to the President and made an appeal to impose President's Rule in Manipur and to take the resignation of the CM. We've appealed that PM Modi and his cabinet ministers should visit Manipur and try to de-escalate the situation there. We've also demanded to set up three SITs."
PM Modi said, "The vision of 'Vyavastha Nimaan se Sanstha Nirmaan', 'Sanstha Nirmaan se Vyakti Nirmaan', 'Vyakti Nirmaan se Rasthra Nirmaan' acts like a roadmap for building the nation. India is diligently following this roadmap, today."
"The Britishers had made an assumption that India's faith, culture, beliefs, all these are symbols of backwardness. But Tilak ji proved this also wrong. That's why the people of India not only came forward themselves and gave recognition to Tilak ji, but also gave him the title of Lokmanya," PM Modi said.
Addressing the award ceremony in Pune, PM Modi said, "Tilak ji identified the potential of Savarkar ji. Tilak ji wanted Savarkar should visit abroad and educate himself and contribute to independence. Tilak formed several organisations for the future of the youth."
Lauding the Indian Freedom fighter, Lokmanya Tilak, PM Modi said, "British called Tilak the Father of Indian unrest. Tilak ji changed the direction of the fight against the British. Mahatma Gandhi called Tilak the father of modern India...The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence, and his contribution cannot be summed up in a few incidents and words. "
PM Modi said, "It is my fortune to receive this award. This is an unforgettable experience for me to receive this award. When you receive an award, your responsibility increases even more. I surrender this award to the feet of 140 crore Indians. I donate the award money to the Namami Gange mission. I won't leave any stone unturned for the welfare of the people."
Addressing the award ceremony, PM Modi said, "Today is the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak Ji. I bow down before this holy land of Maharashtra... My tribute to Lokmanya Tilak Ji... This is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I am blessed to be present here. This is a memorable moment for me."
In a notable ceremony held in Pune, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the esteemed Lokmanya Tilak National Award, becoming the 41st recipient of this prestigious accolade. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar were present at the dias when PM Modi was conferred the prestigious award.
Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We are going to Delhi to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha polls. We will also entrust the responsibility of each district to a leader. We will also discuss guarantees and how to make sure that it reaches out to the people. It is not only ministers but also senior leaders, and party MLAs who will be part of the meeting. 50 leaders from the party in 3 divisions will meet the high command."