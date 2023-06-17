India News LIVE: Three Dead After Passenger Bus Collides With Dumper In MP's Morena

Quick links:
Passenger bus collides with dumper in MP's Morena | Image: ANI
Shahbaaz Gunners of Sudarshan Chakra Corps practised swift insertion of field guns into the battlefield by Chinooks of IAF demonstrating a high level of integration and synergy between both services towards operational readiness.
Three were dead and seven were left injured after a collision between a dumper and a passenger bus in Dev Puri Baba area of Madhya Pradesh's Morena. "A dumper and a passenger bus collided en route from Gwalior to Delhi. 3 people died and 7 were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," said Shailendra Singh Chauhan, SP Morena.