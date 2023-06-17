Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Three Dead After Passenger Bus Collides With Dumper In MP's Morena

Indian News LIVE: Shahbaaz Gunners of Sudarshan Chakra Corps practised swift insertion of field guns into the battlefield by Chinooks of IAF. Meanwhile, three were dead and over 10 injured after a collision between a dumper and a passenger bus in the Dev Puri Baba area of MP's Morena.

Ronit Singh
Passenger bus collides with dumper in MP's Morena | Image: ANI

07:42 IST, June 17th 2023
Shahbaaz Gunners of Sudarshan Chakra Corps practice swift military operation by IAF's Chinooks

Shahbaaz Gunners of Sudarshan Chakra Corps practised swift insertion of field guns into the battlefield by Chinooks of IAF demonstrating a high level of integration and synergy between both services towards operational readiness. 

07:33 IST, June 17th 2023
MP: Passenger bus collides with dumper; 3 dead

Three were dead and seven were left injured after a collision between a dumper and a passenger bus in Dev Puri Baba area of Madhya Pradesh's Morena. "A dumper and a passenger bus collided en route from Gwalior to Delhi. 3 people died and 7 were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital," said Shailendra Singh Chauhan, SP Morena. 

