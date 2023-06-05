India News LIVE: Ashwini Vaishnaw Returns To Delhi From Accident Site In Odisha

Upon his return from Odisha after the horrific railway accident, which killed 275 passengers and left over 1000 injured, Railway Board Chairman, AK Lahoti on Monday evening briefed top officials in the Prime Minister’s Office on the update on the ground, including the ongoing investigation.

“Chairperson of the Railway Board will be meeting top officials in the Prime Minister’s office, including the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister about the details from the ground,” sources told ANI.

(With agency inputs)