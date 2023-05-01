India News | With 5,947 Flights A Day, Domestic Air Traffic Touches All-time High

Quick links:
The Air India aircraft took off from Delhi for Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), however the pilots aborted landing because of an unstable approach to the airstrip, resulting in a narrow escape for the passengers. A thorough incident report was sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulatory body.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated on Monday that the public can now submit online applications and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 until September 15, 2023. The Padma Awards, which include the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian honours in the nation.
In order to take part in the inaugural ASEAN India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2023), which is set to take place from May 2 to 8, the Indian Naval Ships INS Satpura and INS Delhi with RAdm Gurcharan Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, arrived in Singapore on Monday. The exercise's Harbour Phase will take place at Changi Naval Base from May 2–4, 2023, and the Sea Phase will take place in the South China Sea on May 7–8, 2023. The Indian Navy and ASEAN fleets would have the chance to collaborate closely and carry out seamless maritime operations during AIME 2023.
Mohammad Hussamuddin, an expert pugilist, put on a stunning performance to begin off India's campaign at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday. Hussamuddin (57kg), a two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, dominated Macedonia's Alen Rustemovski in the first round, winning 5-0. The Telangana-born pugilist had a cautious start to the fight, but quickly altered gears to establish his authority over the Macedonian.
Hussamuddin was able to hit punches effectively and secure a unanimous decision by utilising his strength and good technical ability.
I am giving you in writing that the state govt will collapse in the coming days, there are no women ministers in the cabinet, and this govt is of builders and contractors: Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray
All the backing from the Centre is for Gujarat. We have Maharashtra day and Gujarat day today but Gujarat has two CMs which includes our CM (Eknath Shinde) too, all the projects have been shifted to Gujarat: Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray
Himachal Pradesh: Dhauladhar mountain range received fresh snowfall, visuals from earlier today
Hitting out at the Congres, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said, "Rigging, scams and such behavior are usually seen in the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party, but the public has a chance to vote in the election and the public will give them the injury of the vote. People will put Congress and APP to a halt."
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday took a jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State president Jayant Patil for his statement saying that the next Chief Minister will be from their party, and said that daydreaming does not cost anything.
This comes after the NCP state president claimed that the next CM will be from their party. He said that the NCP is going to become the single largest party in the state.
"Leaders from Barsu village, Ratnagiri met NCP chief Sharad Pawar earlier. I met him today & assured him that Maharashtra govt will first take the concerned leaders and people into confidence and nothing will be done by pressuring people," said State Minister Uday Samant on meeting Sharad Pawar regarding Barsu refinery row.
Domestic air travel surpassed the pre-Covid average, after touching an all-time high on Sunday. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, "India's domestic air traffic reached a new height with an all-time high on Sunday when a total of 9,13,336 passengers travelled on 5,947 flights".
A rare melanistic tiger was found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve yesterday. The postmortem of the tiger was conducted today. Preliminary cause of death is suspected to be infighting between two males based on injury marks on the body. However, the test results will give a clear picture of the exact cause of death: Prakash Chand Gogineni, Regional Chief Conservator of Forest
Bahujan Samaj Party's Afzal Ansari disqualified as Lok Sabha member after he was convicted and sentenced to 4-year jail in criminal case
It started with discrimination basis of gender, major incident happened at Raipur plenary session. I spoke to Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal. BV Srinivas became aggressive when he found out I was complaining at higher levels: Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress about her allegations against BV Srinivas
If my party asks me to resign, I will resign...Forces involved in 'Tukde Tukde gang', Shaheen Bagh, 'Kisaan Andolan' seem to be involved in it (Wrestlers' protest), I am not their target, party (BJP ) is their target, these athletes are paid. Protest is expanding like Shaheen Bagh, they want to divide UP & Haryana: WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh
VHP stalwart Champat Rai took to twitter to share the images as he wrote, "Sharing with you some pictures of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ramlala, including the entrance."
HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader, stated on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party "will not make" a chief minister from the Lingayat community "at any cost." He made these remarks while campaigning in Badami for party candidate Hanumanta Mavinamara.
Addressing the people, Kumaraswamy said, "I have said this before. BJP will mot make a Lingayat CM at any cost. In fact, quite work is going on behind the scenes to make a Brahmin as the Chief Minister".
We focused on development instead of appeasement. Today, instead of pistols, the youth have tablets in their hands. Today our cities have become safe cities, clean cities. Today no goon or mafia can extort money from any businessman. Today mafia, criminals are begging for their lives: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Neeraj Chopra, a star India javelin thrower and Olympic champion, said on Monday that he hopes to be technically better than before and that he has learned to manage pressure and focus, as well as perform at high-profile competitions such as the Olympics, throughout the years he has spent in his sport. Neeraj's 2023 athletics session will begin on May 5 in the Doha Diamond League. He is currently the Diamond League champion. When he won the prized trophy in September of last year at the finals in Zurich, he became the first Indian athlete to do so.
Some of the girls had complained that a camera was found installed in the bathroom of the house where they were staying on rent. When we searched the house, we found 2 more cameras from the bedroom. These cameras were installed by the landlord Rajendra Soni, who has been arrested. The accused had cameras connected to his mobile: Shipra Rajawat, DSP, Udaipur
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, wrote to West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malviya on Monday, requesting an investigation into whether the ruling Trinamool Congress used public funds to deploy police forces at primaries to select the party's panchayat candidates in Cooch Behar district. Adhikari stated on Twitter that if the DGP fails to provide the requisite details, he will pursue legal steps.
Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh landed in the Maldives on Monday for a three-day official visit, during which he would conduct bilateral talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Ahmed Didi and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid. During the discussions, the two countries' entire defence relationship would be examined. The Minister of Defence will also meet with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.
GST revenue collection for April 2023 highest ever at Rs 1.87 lakh crore: Ministry of Finance
Gross GST collection in April 2023 is all time high, Rs 19,495 crore more than the next highest collection of Rs. 1,67,540 lakh crore, in April 2022. GST revenues in April 2023 are 12% higher than the GST revenues YoY. On April 20, 2023, the highest amount of tax was ever collected in a single day, totalling 68,228 crore from 9.8 lakh transactions.
"Not calling for a ban on the film. Freedom of expression does not cease to be valuable just because it can be misused. Keralites have every right to say loud & clear that this is a misrepresentation of our reality": Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on 'The Kerala Story' film
India's activities of manufacturing accelerated to a four-month high in April, from new orders and favourable operating conditions. Factory orders and production rose at the strongest rates in 2023 so far, more jobs were created and companies stepped up input purchasing owing to stock-replenishment efforts, according to S&P India Manufacturing PMI.
"17th batch of Indian evacuees departs from Port Sudan onboard IAF C-130J flight. 135 passengers are heading to Jeddah," tweets MEA Spox Arindam Bagchi
A petition has been filed in the Metro Court of Ahmedabad against the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav to take strict action against him for allegedly calling Gujaratis as 'Thug, Dhootara'. Further hearing regarding this application will be held on May 1.
Competition for the post of CM has started in the opposition. Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is 'tin tigaada kaam bigaada'. It is the public who decides who will be the chief minister. No one becomes a CM by putting up posters. We are public servants & will keep doing public service: Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra on NCP leader Jayant Patil's statement
Due to Western disturbances a three-day orange alert for rainfall has been issued for almost the entirety of North India. Rainfall in Delhi too will continue for the next three days: Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD's Senior Scientist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day. Taking to Twitter on Monday Rahul wrote "The birthplace of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, Gujarat has a special contribution to India's progress. Best wishes to all the residents of Gujarat on Gujarat Day."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as "development-centric" and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party's government in the last four years in the state.