India News | With 5,947 Flights A Day, Domestic Air Traffic Touches All-time High

Mohammed Hussamuddin starts off India's campaign with a bang in IBA Men's World Boxing Championships

Mohammad Hussamuddin, an expert pugilist, put on a stunning performance to begin off India's campaign at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday. Hussamuddin (57kg), a two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, dominated Macedonia's Alen Rustemovski in the first round, winning 5-0. The Telangana-born pugilist had a cautious start to the fight, but quickly altered gears to establish his authority over the Macedonian.

Hussamuddin was able to hit punches effectively and secure a unanimous decision by utilising his strength and good technical ability.

