India News LIVE: Search Op Underway In Poonch Following Reports Of Suspicious Movement

The Punjab Police launched a two-day-long statewide operation called 'OPS Vigil' aimed at keeping a tab on drug trafficking, anti-social elements, and criminals. The operation was launched as a part of the ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, reached the Ludhiana Bus Stand to lead the entire Punjab Police force from the front to carry out this multi-pronged checking and area domination programme.