Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Search Op Underway In Poonch Following Reports Of Suspicious Movement

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 has commenced. A joint search operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police is underway in the outskirts of Poonch after suspicious movement was noticed. Polling for the by-elections to the Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha and the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security measures.

General News
 
| Written By
Ajay Sharma
India news
pointer
08:22 IST, May 10th 2023
Violence in Manipur a well-planned conspiracy, claims JNU Professor

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Bhagat Oinam said that the violence in Manipur was committed under a well-planned conspiracy. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Professor Bhagat Oinam said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party government has taken strict action against the drug mafia and that is why the drug mafia became active in this incident and they have a big role in this Manipur violence."

pointer
08:19 IST, May 10th 2023
Polling begins for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Polling began on Wednesday morning for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll where a four-cornered electoral battle is in the offing with the AAP, Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal vying to outdo each other in the Dalit stronghold.

pointer
07:49 IST, May 10th 2023
'The Kerala Story' film brings out injustice being done to women by indoctrinating them: Maha DyCM Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur after watching the movie at a mall in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night said “The Kerala Story” has brought to the fore a devastating truth. “'The Kerala Story' film brings out the injustice being done to women by indoctrinating them... The movie will open the eyes of many," he said.

pointer
07:32 IST, May 10th 2023
Voting begins for bypolls in Odisha and Manipur

Polling for the by-elections to the Jharsuguda assembly seat in Odisha and the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Wednesday amid tight security measures. 

pointer
07:25 IST, May 10th 2023
DGP Gaurav Yadav leads Punjab Police force in multi-pronged operation against drugs and criminals

The Punjab Police launched a two-day-long statewide operation called 'OPS Vigil' aimed at keeping a tab on drug trafficking, anti-social elements, and criminals. The operation was launched as a part of the ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, reached the Ludhiana Bus Stand to lead the entire Punjab Police force from the front to carry out this multi-pronged checking and area domination programme.

 

pointer
07:20 IST, May 10th 2023
ATS to investigate DRDO scientist's alleged meeting with women in guest house in espionage case

The recent demand for further custody of DRDO senior scientist Dr Pradeep Kurulkar by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has revealed an intriguing development in the case. The ATS has informed the Pune court that it is currently investigating the alleged "meetings in a guesthouse" between the senior scientist and "some women". The ATS has requested registered entries from the guest house, which they plan to investigate.

Notably, Kurular was arrested by the ATS for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence agent, was in contact with her since 2022.

 

pointer
07:13 IST, May 10th 2023
Voting begins for Karnataka Assembly elections

Voting begins for the single-phase election for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters. There are also 5,71,281 PwD voters. Around 4,00,000 polling personnel are engaged in poll processes.

pointer
06:59 IST, May 10th 2023
J&K: Search operation underway in Pooch after suspicious movement was noticed

A joint search operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police is underway in the outskirts of Poonch in the Azad Mohalla area near the Pulastya River after the suspicious movement was noticed. The area concerned has been cordoned off. According to sources, a massive search operation has been launched after two to three suspects were spotted by locals.

COMMENT