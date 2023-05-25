India News LIVE | Today World Wants To Know What India Is Thinking, Says PM Modi

Quick links:
Image: ANI/PTI
A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Thane earlier this morning. A total of 4 fire tenders are present at the spot and operation to douse the fire is underway, said a Thane Municipal Corporation official.
"The manner in which PM Modi represented us before the world, represented the culture and democratic values, have brought laurels to the world. His recent visits to the nations were a success. We saw how the global leaders honoured India. When the PM is respected, the people of India are also respected," said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.
FIR registered against former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan at Devaraja Police Station in Mysuru for his alleged statement in which he said beat Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan. Karnataka Congress leaders are also demanding the arrest of Ashwath Narayan.
A massive fire gripped a furniture warehouse in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am today. A total of 18 fire tenders are present at the spot and operation to douse the fire is underway. No casualties were reported in the incident.
While taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme."
Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2023
"During PM Modi's visit, we saw how world leaders respected India. When the PM is respected, the people of India are also respected," said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi.
PM Narendra Modi on his arrival to India after concluding his three-nation tour, said, "I want to tell you that while speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable."
"In the times of crises, they asked why Modi was giving vaccines to the world.. Remember, it's the land of Buddha, it's the land of Gandhi! We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion! We move further like this only," he added.