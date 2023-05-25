India News LIVE | Today World Wants To Know What India Is Thinking, Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on his arrival to India after concluding his three-nation tour, said, "I want to tell you that while speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable."

"In the times of crises, they asked why Modi was giving vaccines to the world.. Remember, it's the land of Buddha, it's the land of Gandhi! We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion! We move further like this only," he added.