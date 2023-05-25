Last Updated:

India News LIVE | Today World Wants To Know What India Is Thinking, Says PM Modi

India News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday via video conferencing. Meanwhile, Congress' top brass are likely to meet in Delhi to resolve the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot tussle ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023.

Ronit Singh
India News LIVE

09:11 IST, May 25th 2023
Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Thane

A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Thane earlier this morning. A total of 4 fire tenders are present at the spot and operation to douse the fire is underway, said a Thane Municipal Corporation official. 

08:45 IST, May 25th 2023
PM Modi's visit to foreign nations a success: Meenakshi Lekhi

"The manner in which PM Modi represented us before the world, represented the culture and democratic values, have brought laurels to the world. His recent visits to the nations were a success. We saw how the global leaders honoured India. When the PM is respected, the people of India are also respected," said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. 

08:11 IST, May 25th 2023
FIR lodged against Ashwath Narayan for his remarks against Siddarmaiah

FIR registered against former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan at Devaraja Police Station in Mysuru for his alleged statement in which he said beat Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan. Karnataka Congress leaders are also demanding the arrest of Ashwath Narayan.

 

07:54 IST, May 25th 2023
Fire breaks out in Pune

 

A massive fire gripped a furniture warehouse in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune City at around 4 am today. A total of 18 fire tenders are present at the spot and operation to douse the fire is underway. No casualties were reported in the incident.

 

07:36 IST, May 25th 2023
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun

While taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Uttarakhand’s connectivity is all set to get a big boost. At 11 AM today, I will be flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Dehradun. Making the occasion even more special is the feat of 100% electrification of Uttarakhand’s rail tracks. Do join the programme."

07:25 IST, May 25th 2023
During PM Modi's foreign visit, we saw how world leaders respected India: Meenakshi Lekhi

"During PM Modi's visit, we saw how world leaders respected India. When the PM is respected, the people of India are also respected," said Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. 

 

07:15 IST, May 25th 2023
India is the land of Buddha, We even care for our enemies: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on his arrival to India after concluding his three-nation tour, said, "I want to tell you that while speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality, speak with courage. The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable." 

"In the times of crises, they asked why Modi was giving vaccines to the world.. Remember, it's the land of Buddha, it's the land of Gandhi! We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion! We move further like this only," he added. 

