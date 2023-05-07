India News LIVE: Manipur Violence: Army Steps Up Surveillance; 23,000 Civilians Evacuated

In a joint action, Kupwara police along with Army has arrested an ex-militant turned-over ground worker (OGW) from the Kralpora area of the district along with a grenade. He has been identified as Rafiq Ahmad Khan. He is a surrendered Pakistan-trained terrorist who is now working as an OGW for the terrorist outfit HM: Kashmir police

During preliminary investigation, he revealed that the grenade was received by him from Chogul area of Handwara and was to be delivered to someone in Kralpora area on the instructions of his Pakistan-based HM handler to be thrown at security forces. A case under relevant provisions of UA(P) Act has been registered, Kashmir police said.