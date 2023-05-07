India News LIVE: Manipur Violence: Army Steps Up Surveillance; 23,000 Civilians Evacuated

Quick links:
Six people died after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala. Rescue operations are underway.
One BSF jawan was killed and six others were injured when a BSF vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in the Mankote sector of Poonch district: BSF
Border Security Force (BSF) under South Bengal Frontier arrested a smuggler with 8 gold biscuits weighing 933 grams from the Indo-Bangladesh international border area yesterday. The estimated value of the gold bars is Rs 57,86,584: BSF
In a joint action, Kupwara police along with Army has arrested an ex-militant turned-over ground worker (OGW) from the Kralpora area of the district along with a grenade. He has been identified as Rafiq Ahmad Khan. He is a surrendered Pakistan-trained terrorist who is now working as an OGW for the terrorist outfit HM: Kashmir police
During preliminary investigation, he revealed that the grenade was received by him from Chogul area of Handwara and was to be delivered to someone in Kralpora area on the instructions of his Pakistan-based HM handler to be thrown at security forces. A case under relevant provisions of UA(P) Act has been registered, Kashmir police said.
Based on specific intelligence, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai apprehended a passenger, duty-free shop staff and food court staff and recovered 3.35 kg of gold in paste form. The value of the gold is about Rs 2.1 crores. These airport staff used to carry this smuggled gold outside the airport and hand it over to the next person at various places: DRI
Governor Ravi is saying that the law and order situation is worse here and Tamil Nadu is not a peaceful place. I'm asking you, Mr RN Ravi, BJP ruling state Manipur is burning. Is Tamil Nadu burning like Manipur? Look at the riots that happened in Karnataka recently, the state is ruled by BJP isn't it? Did this happen in Tamil Nadu?: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde interacted with students of Maharashtra who are stranded in Manipur. The students thanked CM Shinde for helping them so promptly and said that we are all safe: Shiv Sena
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate the IAF Heritage Centre and lay the foundation stone for Centre for Cyber Ops & Security in Chandigarh tomorrow.
16th Battalion of Kumaon regiment evacuated 67 medical students of Meghalaya from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal
Today former DGP of Tamil Nadu joined our party. We are trying to induct such intellectuals into the party: Bihar Dy CM & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
After the recent snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared the Manali Leh Highway; Visuals of snow clearance at Baralacha Pass
Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Sarojini Nagar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of Women Officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with Engineer Regiments of the Territorial Army along the Line of Control and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters/ Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organizational requirement. They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments: TA
The Kerala Story movie show screening was cancelled in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry theatres for today citing Law and Order issues and less crowd for the movie.
The multiplex theatre associations have taken the decision to stop the screening of the film and all pre bookings have been refunded.
I would have offered to take classes on China from Rahul Gandhi, but I discovered he was taking classes on China from the Chinese ambassador. Unfortunately, foreign policy has become an arena. On certain issues we've a collective responsibility to at least behave in a way in which we do not weaken our collective position abroad: EAM Dr S Jaishankar, in Mysuru, Karnataka
I am really happy that there is a lot of buzz in by-election. Normally there is no hue & cry during by-elections. The results of election which was held 13 months back were rejected by most of the voters. we were having expectations from AAP. But now 2 leaders of AAP have been prisoned. Their (AAP) political credibility has eroded: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister
Nagaland Government and Assam Rifles evacuated Nagaland students/locals from Imphal, Manipur. A total of 676 civilians of Nagaland were safely evacuated till this afternoon: Indian Army
In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the film be made tax-free in the nation's capital, claiming that "The Kerala Story" exposes the conspiracy of love jihad, religious conversion, and terrorism.
Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 metres above sea level over Baramulla district in the next 24 hours: Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority
Violence in Manipur is very unfortunate. The violence is being taken place between two castes. We have been talking to them. The curfew was lifted by state government for three hours today, situation is under control & we wish peace recovers in the area. Home minister Amit Shah is continuously reviewing the situation. Nothing can be achieved through violence. I urge people to come forward & peacefully solve issues: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, announced on Sunday that a special aircraft has been organised to rescue 22 state students who are trapped in the violence-hit Manipur. The CM issued a statement saying, "A special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 stranded students back to Maharashtra. Soon, this aircraft will enter Maharashtra with these students."
'The Kerala Story' is not just a film. There are some people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism, and their face has been exposed in this film. Some political parties are opposing it. If they are protesting then they support PFI, terrorism and ISIS: Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Gurugram
NCP chief Sharad Pawar is our top leader. His resignation issue is over now, there is no point discussing that again and again... MVA will remain united always: NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Speaking to reporters, Ghulam Nabi Azad, "There are many things that the centre should not have done here like removing Article 370, it was not in the interest of the people here but one thing is for sure, it has ended terrorism and stone pelting. The incidents that happened in Rajouri, Poonch are a matter of concern. Terrorism is not in anyone's interest."
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the repatriation of Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education to his parent cadre at the request of the Government of Manipur.
"Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of people from the state stranded in Manipur. CM gave instructions for help to the Home Department. Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad spoke to the Chief Secretary of Manipur and requested all possible help. Office of the Relief Commissioner of UP has been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the Government of Manipur," Chief Minister's Office said.
A big tragedy has been averted by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir as they recovered an IED in Pulwama. "Pulwama Police averted a major tragedy by apprehending a terror associate Ishfaq Ahmed Wani R/O Arigam Pulwama and recovering an IED (approx 5-6Kgs) on his disclosure," J&K police said.
Rains lashed Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature. According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Mohali and Rupnagar are among the places that received rains.
Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jhajjar in Haryana also received light showers in the morning.
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge's aide under I-T radar, raids underway in poll-bound Karnataka.
On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar’s elder brother Anwar in a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. Sources said Anwar Dhebar, a liquor businessman, was arrested from a city hotel in the morning.
The case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Anwar stemmed from an Income Tax department charge sheet filed earlier in connection with alleged tax evasion and irregularities in liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and some other states, sources said.