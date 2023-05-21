India News LIVE | Biplab Deb Summoned By BJP High Command Over 'outsiders' Claim

National Investigation Agency arrested the absconding self-styled Supremo of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Dinesh Gope alias Kuldeep Yadav alias Badku, a proscribed Naxal outfit of Jharkhand. He was nabbed in New Delhi: NIA

More than 102 criminal cases are registered against the accused Dinesh Gope in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. Most of these cases are related to murders, abductions, threats, extortion, and raising funds for the PLFI, a militant Maoist outfit formed in 2007 in Jharkhand and also a splinter group of (CPI-Maoist): NIA