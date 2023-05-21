India News LIVE | Biplab Deb Summoned By BJP High Command Over 'outsiders' Claim

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
Two Jawans of (CoBRA) 202 battalion injured during an exchange of fire between security personnel and Naxalites in Bijapur district. Both the injured admitted to the district hospital, Bijapur for treatment. There is a possibility of 3-4 Naxalites being injured in the encounter, search operation underway: Bijapur Police
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues a heat wave warning for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for tomorrow i.e. 22nd May.
The maximum temperature breached the 45-degrees-Celsius mark in parts of Delhi on Sunday with Najafgarh recording the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says that he is ready for the polygraph test if the same test of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia is also conducted along with his test.
Delhi's Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.3°C today while Narela and Pitampura recorded 45°C. Ayanagar recorded 44°C and Palam recorded 43.8°C: IMD
Former Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai Sameer Wankhede leaves from CBI office in Mumbai after questioning. He was called for questioning in the drugs case on the cruise involving Aryan Khan.
A man died after a woman driving a BMW car hit him in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area at around 4 am, earlier today. FIR registered, accused arrested. Further probe underway: Police
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaks on the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting which will be held from 22nd to 24th May in Srinagar, J&K. Says, "This meeting is the best opportunity to showcase J&K which has emerged in the last few years."
Trees uprooted in several localities of Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in several parts of Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city.
In Haryana, more than 80% of villages are getting 24-hour electricity. Now we are providing 24-hour electricity in 5,694 villages. We will try to provide 24x7 electricity to the remaining 600 villages this year: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Japan. He was received by Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape.
National Investigation Agency arrested the absconding self-styled Supremo of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Dinesh Gope alias Kuldeep Yadav alias Badku, a proscribed Naxal outfit of Jharkhand. He was nabbed in New Delhi: NIA
More than 102 criminal cases are registered against the accused Dinesh Gope in Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha. Most of these cases are related to murders, abductions, threats, extortion, and raising funds for the PLFI, a militant Maoist outfit formed in 2007 in Jharkhand and also a splinter group of (CPI-Maoist): NIA
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet Uddhav Thackeray on May 24 and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 25 in Mumbai to seek support against the Centre's ordinance on the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi.
National Investigation Agency arrests a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, identified as Mohd Ubaid Malik of Kupwara district, for his involvement in the terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir: NIA
Jaish-e-Mohammad operative Mohd Ubaid Malik was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander. Investigations revealed that the accused was passing on secret information, especially regarding the movement of troops and security forces, to the Pakistan-based commander: NIA
Today, in a meeting with Nitish Ji, he said that he stands with the people of Delhi, on the issue of the Centre bringing an ordinance negating SC order in favour of Delhi. In case the Centre brings this ordinance as a bill, if all non-BJP parties come together it can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. If such a thing happens, it can send a message that the BJP govt will be out in 2024: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
"Past is past, now our mission is to restore normalcy in the state of Manipur. There was no fight between the communities & there shouldn't be any, it is with the govt, whenever the govt tries to do something, both resistance and acceptance will be there...": CM N Biren Singh on Manipur clashes
A bus heading from Katra to Jammu met an accident in the Mouri area of Reasi district in Jammu. While one pilgrim died, over 12 were injured in the accident. According to sources, the injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals in Katra and Dansal.
SBI clarified that the facility of exchange of Rs 2000 denomination bank notes upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip.
Khap Panchayat is being held in Haryana's Rohtak in support of wrestlers who are pressing for the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment against him.
"Today, along with our floor leader in the Assembly and Mahila Morcha members, we met the Governor and requested that Senthil Balaji should be immediately discharged from the Council of Ministers so that the Police can conduct an independent probe," said Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on hooch tragedy.
"G20 is an event for the country but BJP has hijacked it, they have even replaced the logo with Lotus, the logo should have been something related to the country, not a party...it is the SAARC that will establish the leadership of our country within this region...why not have a SAARC summit and address our problem," said PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Adrija Manjari Singh, the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh, has alleged harassment. She also met with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and shared the incident with him. Following this Dhami directed Uttarakhand director general of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar for an impartial probe.
"Today, in a meeting with Nitish Ji, he said that he stands with the people of Delhi, on the issue of the Centre bringing an ordinance negating SC order in favour of Delhi. In case the Centre brings this ordinance as a bill, if all non-BJP parties come together it can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. If such a thing happens, it can send a message that the BJP govt will be out in 2024," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar at his residence.
"We got 135 plus seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections, but I am not happy. Don't come to my or Siddaramaiah's house. Our next target is the Lok Sabha elections and we must fight well," said Karnataka Congress President and DyCM DK Shivakumar while addressing party cadre in Bengaluru.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, in the KPCC office in Bengaluru.
Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar arrived at the Civil Lines residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Both leaders will hold a meeting today.
