Latest News: 8 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended; 10 Dead In Building Collapse; Emmys 2020 Winners

8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the rest of the Monsoon session over unruly behaviour in the house during the passing of controversial farm bills on September 20. The suspended members include Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay singh, Congress's Rajeev Satav and CPM's KK Ragesh. Naidu directed the marshals to escort TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others out of the house.

"I am pained at what happened yesterday. It defies logic. It is a bad day for Rajya Sabha," said Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

10 dead in Bhiwandi building collapse

A three-storied building collapsed in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi, Thane, in the wee hours of September 21. According to the NDRF, around 25 people have been rescued by locals and as many as 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. Death toll in the building collapse incident has risen to 10 and rescue operations still underway.

#UPDATE Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 10 in the building collapse incident in Bhiwandi, Thane which took place earlier today.



Rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) still underway. pic.twitter.com/MXHBlJQWWg — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Anurag Kashyap's lawyer releases statement

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani has released an official statement on his behalf after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual assault. Priyanka Khimani has stated that her client has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.

"My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that the social media movement as important as the #meetoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination," the statement reads.

Succession, Schitt’s Creek dominate Emmys 2020

HBO satire Succession won the Outstanding Drama Series awards at the 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. It also bagged the Outstanding Actor, (Drama) Award for Jeremy Strong and Outstanding Direction and Writing (Drama) awards. Netflix sitcom Schitt's Creek swept the comedy category by winning all of the seven top prizes. The awards were being held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles with all social distancing rules in place. For the first time, the Primetime Emmy Awards were held virtually, and though a different experience.

India reports 86,961 new COVID-19 cases

India reported a single-day surge of 86,961 new COVID-19 cases with 1,130 related deaths on September 20. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases. The ministry said that 43,96,399 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 87,882 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

