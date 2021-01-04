Latest News: AAP Enters Gujarat; Julian Assange Case Verdict Today; COVID-19 Tally

AAP to make election debut in Gujarat

Taking forward its big political expansion and stepping into electoral battle across India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that it will contest all seats in the upcoming local bodies polls in Gujarat. This is the first time AAP will be contesting local body polls in Gujarat and the party has also announced the first list of 504 candidates. The party has also said that it will contest the state polls and expressed confidence that it will emerge as a strong alternative to the ruling BJP in the state.

AIADMK slams DMK for attacking woman leader

Speaking at a meeting in Coimbatore on Sunday, AIADMK leader and State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji lashed out at DMK after the attack on an AIADMK woman leader in MK Stalin's Gram Sabha meeting. Rajenthra Bhalaji said that AIADMK doesn't threaten anyone, or do goondaism. He also said that if AIADMK had sought revenge from DMK chief Stalin, his political career would have been decimated. His attack on Stalin came as the DMK chief is currently holding his Gram Sabha meetings in Coimbatore. While Stalin had targeted AIADMK MLA SP Velumani, the state minister highlighted the work he has done for the region.

Sachin Pilot slams RSS' nationalism

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday appeared to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that nationalism was about the welfare of farmers and not giving speeches from Nagpur "wearing half-pants." "If you talk about the welfare of farmers then that is what real nationalism is. Nationalism is not delivering phoney speeches from Nagpur wearing half-pants," Pilot said without naming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as he referred RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra in his speech.

India's COVID-19 tally

India's tally at 1,03,40,470 as active cases drop to 2,43,953 while recoveries climb to 99,46,867 with 1,49,649 fatalities. The total number of samples tested up to 3rd January is 17,56,35,761 including 7,35,978 samples tested yesterday, said ICMR. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given emergency approval to 2 vaccines - AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

UK court to pronounce Julian Assange's extradition verdict

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s partner has said that a decision to extradite him to the United States would be “politically and legally disastrous for the UK”, on the day of the judge’s ruling. Stella Moris, who has two children with Assange, said a decision to allow extradition would not only be an “unthinkable travesty” for her partner but would damage cherished British freedoms. United Kingdom district judge will deliver on Monday her verdict on whether Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in jail for the publication of classified information on the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as thousands of US diplomatic cables between 2010 and 2011.

