Latest News: Abdullah Hails Badal; NCB Chief In Mumbai; Trump Dismisses Tax Return Report

Indian envoy says PM Modi’s address at UNGA to set India’s UNSC priorities

India's Permanent Representative at UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said that the vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the UN General Assembly has set out India's priority and provided the context for the stint at the Security Council. PM Modi had strongly pressed for reforms at the UNGA and asked how long India would be "kept out of the decision-making structures" of the global body.

"The vision outlined by Prime Minister in his address for our engagement with the United Nations in the Covid and post-Covid scenario, including his call for reformed multilateralism, has set out our priorities and provided the context for our stint in the UN Security Council," Ambassador TS Tirumurti told Republic Media Network.

Farooq Abdullah hails Sukhbir Singh Badal for NDA exit

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday called up Sukhbir Singh Badal and hailed "the courageous and principled stand" taken by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on the issue of farmers. Farooq Abdullah also backed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s demand for inclusion of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill. Abdullah said that he was proud of his "long association with the Akali movements as a regional party committed to the setting up of a genuinely federal structure in the country."

NCB chief meets Mumbai team to review case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Rakesh Asthana along with 3-4 officers has travelled from Delhi to Mumbai to review the case, sources said. The NCB chief accompanied by Joint Director Sameer Wankhede has spoken with the NCB Mumbai team and is said to be analysing the evidence gathered till date in the case. Asthana, who took charge in August, was previously the CBI special director and was one of the parties in the late 2018 'CBI vs CBI' case when his senior and the then-CBI director Alok Verma and he registered cases against each other. He also serves as the DG of the Border Security Force (BSF).

India's COVID tally crosses 60 lakh-mark

India reported a single-day surge of 82,170 new COVID-19 cases with 1,039 related deaths on September 27. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases. The ministry said that 50,16,521 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 95,542 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

Trump dismisses report on tax return

Following a scathing media report that accused Donald Trump of tax avoidance, the US President dismissed it as “fake news”. The New York Times published a report on Sunday, September 27 which said that Trump earned $427.4 million in 2018 through his reality TV programme among other endorsements but did not pay any tax for at least a decade. The NYT report also said that Trump only paid $750 in federal income tax in both 2016 and 2017. When asked about his take on the report, just weeks before the US Elections, the US President not only called the it “made up” but also assured that he had “paid tax” and said that his tax returns were under audit.

"It's fake news, it's totally fake news. Made up. Fake. Actually, I paid tax, and you will see that as soon as my tax returns - It's under audit, they have been under audit for a long time," said Trump. "The New York Times wants to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can."

