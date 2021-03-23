Latest News: Adhikari Allegedly Heckled; Colorado Mass Shooting And More

Adhikari allegedly heckled by TMC workers in Bengal

Ahead of West Bengal elections, former Union Minister and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, who is also the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was allegedly heckled by the TMC workers on Monday night in Egra. According to sources, Sisir Adhikari was returning to his home after attending a public meeting on Monday night. Speaking on the incident, the former MP has said that he will lodge a complaint against the TMC.

Anil Deshmukh confirms returning to Mumbai on Feb 15

Amid mounting tensions on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the extortion charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and his petition in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has once again sought to dismiss the allegations and appealed to the media to stop spreading "misinformation" about him. In a video message, an embattled Deshmukh issued another clarification on his activities during the month of February - the time period when he has been accused of meeting suspended cop Sachin Vaze and asking him to extort "Rs 100 crores from pubs and bars" in Mumbai.

Lok Sabha passes NCT Amendment Bill empowering Delhi L-G

In a setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Lok Sabha on Monday, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill. The Bill which defines the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), has been opposed by AAP, terming it 'murder of democracy'. The Bill is yet to pass through the Rajya Sabha, where AAP MP Sanjay Singh has begun garnering support from other parties to oppose the Bill.

Chandigarh administration shuts schools, colleges till March 31

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, the administration on Monday ordered all schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31, 2021. The teaching and non-teaching staff are, however, directed to be present in school on all the working days. "All educational institution in Chandigarh-schools and colleges shall remain closed with immediate effect till March 31 but the teaching and the non-teaching staff shall continue to attend on all working days," said the Director of Higher Education of Chandigarh.

US: 10 People Killed At Colorado Supermarket

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket killed 10 people Monday, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said. Boulder police Chief Maris Herold announced the death toll at a news conference Monday night, fighting back tears. The suspect was getting medical treatment and there was no further threat to the public, authorities said. Officers had escorted a shirtless man with blood running down his leg out of the store in handcuffs but authorities would not say if he was the suspect.

