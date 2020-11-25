Latest News: Ahmed Patel Passes Away; Biden Picks Cabinet; CSIR On Oxford Vaccine

Cyclone Nivar moving slowly off Tamil Nadu coast

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on November 25 evening in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Skymet Weather President GP Sharma spoke to Republic Media Network. He cautioned that this Cyclone has the "potential to create havoc" and will disrupt multiple services when it passes through the state.

Read - Cyclone Nivar Moving Slowly Off Tamil Nadu coast; 'very Severe Storm' Landfall In Evening

CSIR to wait for peer-review on efficacy of Oxford's Covid Vaccine

The Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Shekhar C Mande, spoke about the Covishield vaccine candidate and said that in spite of its efficacy, they will wait for the final peer-review of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Speaking further about the results of the Covishielf trials, the CSIR chief called the vaccine 'encouraging'. This comes just a day after the Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla claimed that Covishield will be widely available at a maximum cost of Rs. 1,000 for two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that is over 70% efficient.

Read - CSIR To Wait For Peer-review On Efficacy Of Oxford's Covid Vaccine; 'but Very Encouraging'

Tooter - Swadeshi Version Of Twitter

The entry of a 'Swadeshi' social media platform, Tooter which many are calling as "India's response to Twitter" has caused a stir on the internet. Tooter is derived from the Mastodon project which is a free and open-source self-hosted social networking service. The 'Made in India' social media platform has a similar colour scheme and interface as that of American microblogging site Twitter. Tooter's logo is a conch shell.

Read - Tooter - Swadeshi Version Of Twitter - Makes Waves Online; Appears To Have Blue Tick Bots

Owaisi slams BJP's 'surgical strike on old Hyderabad' threat

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP for proclaiming that it will do a "surgical strike" on the Old City of Hyderabad if voted to power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. He has said that the saffron party shies away from doing such a thing in Ladakh where the Chinese have allegedly occupied Indian territory.

Read - Owaisi Slams BJP's 'Surgical Strike On Old Hyderabad' Threat; Dares It To 'Do It At LAC'

Africa launches largest clinical trial to treat mild COVID-19 cases

Researchers from 13 countries across Africa have joined hands to launch the largest COVID-19 clinical trials of potential coronavirus treatment in the region. The ANTICOV study aims to discover and identify treatment for people with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms in a bid to prevent hospitalizations which can overwhelm the fragile and already overburdened health systems in the African countries.

Read - Africa Launches Largest Clinical Trial To Treat Mild COVID-19 Cases Across 13 Countries

Ahmed Patel no more: PM Modi condoles demise

On November 25, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away at the age of 71 due to post COVID-19 complications. His son Faisal Patel informed about his demise in a tweet and said that the health of Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel had worsened due to multiple organ failures after testing positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Read - Ahmed Patel No More: PM Modi Condoles Demise; Recalls His Role In Strengthening Congress

Joe Biden picks diverse Cabinet

46th US President-elect Joe Biden picked a diverse group of ministers for his cabinet and US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris hailed his picks for the first round of cabinet nominations on November 24. Speaking in Delaware on Tuesday, Biden said: “It’s a team that reflects the fact that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it. Once again sit at the head of the table, ready to confront our adversaries and not reject our allies. Ready to stand up for our values.”

Read - Harris Hails Biden's Diverse Pick Of Cabinet Officials, Calls It A Reflection Of America