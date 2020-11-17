Latest News: Alagiri To Form New Party; Congress Meet Maid Crisis; Moderna Vaccine Update

Karunanidhi’s son MK Alagiri to form new political party before TN Polls

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chennai on November 21, several media reports have stated that M K Alagiri, the elder son of late M Karunanidhi, and brother of DMK president M K Stalin will also meet him. The exiled DMK leader is set to launch his new party ahead of the next year's assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Read - Karunanidhi’s Son MK Alagiri To Form New Political Party Before TN Polls; may Meet Shah

Congress' Special Committee to meet amid internal storm

A meeting of the Congress Special Committee to assist interim president Sonia Gandhi will be held on Tuesday amid the ongoing debate among the party leaders over its poor performance in the Bihar assembly election and other state by-polls. The meeting of senior members is set to take place at 5 pm through video conferencing but its agenda is not clear.

Read - Congress' Special Committee To Meet Amid Internal Storm & RJD's Criticism Over Bihar Loss

Imran failed, didn't get majority despite rigging: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan's PTI won a few seats in the elections through 'rigging', 'bullying', and with the help of turncoats. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday won eight of 23 constituencies and was leading in one seat in the illegal legislative assembly polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, prompting Opposition parties to dub the election as "stolen."

Read - Imran Failed, Didn't Get Majority Despite Rigging: Maryam Nawaz On Gilgit-Baltistan Polls

WHO confirms 65 COVID-19 cases among Geneva headquarters staff

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to tighten its grip across the globe, the World Health Organisation on Monday informed that so far 65 staff members stationed in Geneva have contracted the coronavirus infection. Out of 65 employees who tested positive, some were working from home while others were onsite.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total 65 WHO staff stationed in Geneva - working from home and onsite - have tested positive for #COVID19. We have not yet established whether any transmission has occurred on campus, but are looking into the matter. — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 16, 2020

Read - WHO Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases Among Geneva Headquarters Staff Since Beginning Of Pandemic

Two vaccines but no handover, Biden warns of more Covid deaths

46th US President-elect Joe Biden has warned that more people may die from the COVID-19 pandemic because of the Trump administration's refusal to coordinate on the issue. Biden, while speaking from Delaware, called out incumbent Donald Trump for allegedly obstructing his COVID-19 response by stalling the smooth transition of the incoming administration as he dubbed the Republican leader's action as "totally irresponsible".

Americans want us to cooperate. They want us to deliver results. That’s the choice Kamala and I will make. That's why I am pleased that today we were able to bring together business and labor leaders to make that choice with us.



We’re all Americans. Let’s get to work together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2020

Read - Two Vaccines But No Handover, Joe Biden Warns Of More Covid Deaths Unless Trump Cooperates

Michelle Obama opens up on welcoming Trumps in 2016

Former US first lady Michelle Obama requested Republicans on Monday to acknowledge Joe Biden's electoral victory this year, in an Instagram post while she shared her own experiences of the transition in 2016 and welcoming Trumps to the White House.

"I was hurt and disappointed -- but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won," Michelle Obama wrote. "My husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power -- one of the hallmarks of American democracy."

Read - Michelle Obama Opens Up On Welcoming Trumps To White House In 2016; Slams His Refusal Now