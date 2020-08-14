Latest News: Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Negative, Ashok Gehlot Wins Trust Vote, And More

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

Amit Shah tests negative for Coronavirus

In a major reprieve, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, tested negative for the Coronavirus after 12 days of testing positive. Thanking the Hospital staff at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, Shah informed that he will remain in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors. Shah had tested Coronavirus positive on August 2.

Read full story here

CBI meets Sushant Rajput's family

The CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence on Friday, as per sources. The family is said to have spent four hours with Sushant's family, according to sources.

Read full story here

Ashok Gehlot wins trust vote

Empowered with the return of Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs, CM Ashok Gehlot, on Friday won the trust vote moved by Congress, ending the month-long crisis of the government. The Gehlot government proved its majority with the support of 123 MLAs while BJP had only 75 MLAs to oppose it. The Rajasthan CM lashed out at the BJP over its 'attempts to topple a democratically-elected government'.

Read full story here

Prashant Bhushan held guilty for contempt of court

Supreme Court on Friday held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt plea against him. Pronouncing the verdict, a three-judge bench of Supreme Court Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari said that Bhushan committed 'serious contempt of court' and that the hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20.

Read full story here

India conducts record 8.5 lakh COVID tests

In terms of Coronavirus sample testing, India achieved a new milestone of nearly 8.5 lakh tests in a single-day — racing towards its aim of touching 10 lakh tests/day. A record high of 8,48,728 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which takes the number of cumulative tests to 2.76 crores.

Read full story here