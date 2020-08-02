Latest News: Amit Shah Tests COVID-19 Positive, Maha Minister On Sushant Case And More

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Amit Shah test positive for COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He added that he is doing well but has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of his doctors. He urged people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. Sources report that Shah has been admitted to Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday took to his Twitter handle to inform the latest COVID-19 report of his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and informed that he has tested negative. Abhishek wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

Sushant Case: Maha Minister 'condemns CBI probe demand'

Maintaining silence on the flak in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Maharashtra government once again stated that they were not in favour of the case being transferred to the Central Beaureu of Investigation. The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that he condemns the demand for the case to be handed to the investigating authority. The leader claimed that the case was being ‘politicised’ and reiterated that the Maharashtra Police was ‘competent.'

Shekhawat on CM Gehlot's blame game

Responding to allegations levied by CM Ashok Gehlot on him, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday stated that the Congress leader is unable to 'digest' that he had defeated his son in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Gehlot has accused Shekhawat of attempting to topple the ruling Congress government in Rajasthan. Shekhawat maintained that the BJP has no hand in the political turmoil presently in Rajasthan and it is happening only because of in-fighting within the Congress party.

Farooq demands probe into Kashmiri Pandits' exodus

Former Jammu-Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, on Sunday, demanded a probe by retired Supreme Court judges into the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the early 1990s. Addressing a webinar hosted by Jammu-based Epilogue News Network, Abdullah said that 'it was not Kashmiri Muslims who threw them out', blaming former Governor Jagmohan for the exodus - alleging that he "took them away" on the false promise of ensuring their return within three months. He maintained that 'Kashmir would never be complete till Hindu brethren come back and live there'.

