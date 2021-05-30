Latest News: Antigua PM On Mehul Choksi; Sasikala 'will Restore AIADMK'; COVID-19 Update

Antigua PM Vows To Revoke Mehul Choksi's Citizenship, Claims He 'was Funding Opposition'

Fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choksi who had fled to Antigua is now currently logged in jail in Dominica. Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Sunday said that his government is determined to revoke Choksi’s citizenship and to concurrently pursue his extradition to India to face criminal charges, according to reports in Antigua Newsroom.

COVID-19: Centre Slashes 11 Empowered Groups Into 6 Panels To Cater To Current Management

While India's COVID-19 graph continues to show a downward trend, the Centre on Saturday reconstituted and slashed the 11 Empowered Groups to six in order to cater to the ongoing COVID-19 management situation in the country. Of the six Empowered Groups, EG 1 is headed by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul. This group deals with medical/ health infrastructure and the COVID-19 management plan.

UK PM Boris Johnson, Fiancée Carrie Symonds Wed In London: Reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, U.K. newspapers reported. Johnson’s office declined to comment on reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. The Sun said senior staff in Johnson's 10 Downing St. office were unaware of the wedding plan.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli Reveals His Diet & Quarantine Routine, Answers Fans' Questions

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed what his diet and quarantine routine looks like during a recent Q&A session on Instagram. Kohli is currently serving his quarantine period in Mumbai with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika before he flies to the United Kingdom along with his family to participate in the ICC World Test Championship Final and five-matches Test series against England. Click here to read his full interview.

'Will Restore AIADMK': Sasikala Hints At Return To Politics In Voice Call To Party Cadre

In a significant development, expelled AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala hinted at her return to politics, promising to 'restore' her party after AIADMK's performance in the Tamil Nadu Elections. In what is said to be a recorded call between Sasikala and one of her party cadres, the former Jayalalithaa aide can be heard reassuring her party workers about the future of AIADMK.

"I hope you're all doing well and keeping safe. Don't need to worry. We will restore the party," Sasikala says in the 1.11-minute voice call which is doing the rounds on social media.

