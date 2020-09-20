Latest News: Athawale Slams Abdullah; Kashyap Denies Payal's Allegations; COVID-19 Update

Athawale slams Farooq Abdullah for suggesting talks with Pakistan

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale slammed Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, for suggesting talks with Pakistan due to increased skirmishes in border areas of the Union Territory. Speaking in Parliament for the first time since his release from detention, the National Conference president advocated talks with Pakistan, saying if India can talk to China to defuse their border row, it can also speak to its other neighbour to deal with the situation at Jammu and Kashmir borders.

"India has always been a supporter of dialogue and peace. But Pakistan has always cheated. He (Abdullah) should remember that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had begun the talks. (Former Pakistan President) Pervez Musharraf also came to India and what India got in return?" said Athawale.

Ravi Kishan asks Anurag Kashyap to think before speaking

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Ravi Kishan "humbly requested" the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to think "a thousand times" before speaking anything. Kashyap had alleged in an interview that Ravi Kishan used to smoke-up on his film sets. The Gorakhpur MP said that he is "saddened" that Kashyap would not support him on the issue of the war of drugs.

"I do not need to justify what I currently do or used to do. It is my humble request to you Anurag babu. You know I respect you. You must understand what I am saying. One must think a thousand times before thinking or speaking anything. This goes for him too," Ravi Kishan told ANI.

Anurag Kashyap rejects sexual assault allegations

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rejected the accusations of sexual assault after actor Payal Ghosh alleged that he “forced himself” on her. In a tweet in Hindi, Kashyap said, "Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless." Speaking to ANI, Payal Ghosh had said that she has spoken to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police and requested protection from the Centre and state governments as well.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Letter to Trump containing ‘poison’ intercepted in US

A package addressed to US President Donald Trump was commandeered by the law enforcement officials on suspicion that it contained a poisonous substance. All mails and packages addressed to the White House are sorted and screened at an offsite facility for safety reasons and this is when the suspicious package was caught. Law enforcement agencies told US media said that tests were conducted which confirmed that the suspicious package contained a poison called Ricin. After the package meant for Donald Trump containing Ricin was intercepted, investigators were instructed to probe the matter.

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 54-Lakh mark

India reported a single-day surge of 92,605 new COVID-19 cases with 1,133 related deaths on September 19. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases. The ministry said that 43,03,044 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 86,752 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

