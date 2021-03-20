Latest News: Austin And Doval Discuss Partnership; Johnson Gets Jab; Congress Accuses TRS

NSA Doval, US Defence Secy Austin Discuss Strategic Partnership In Defence & Security

During his India tour, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on March 19 discussed areas of mutual interest, strategic partnership and cooperation on various aspects of security and defence, according to ANI. Austin is on a three-day official visit to the country and in a tweet, he said that he was 'thrilled' to be in India. Austin had also said that the United States and India will work together to address 'the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

UK's Boris Johnson Takes 1st Jab Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine; Says 'it Was Very Quick'

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked scientists, NHA staff and volunteers who have contributed to the vaccination drive across the country.

I’ve just had my first AstraZeneca vaccine.



Get your jab when you’re asked to do so. It’s good for you, it’s good for your family and it’s a great thing for the whole country. pic.twitter.com/pc5tnY9PGK — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 19, 2021

As Bengal Elections Draw Near; Here's List Of Important Political Events In-State Today

As the political battle intensifies in West Bengal, the poll-bound state has now become a battleground for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). The top leaders from both parties including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari, and many others have been holding several election campaigns and rallies in the state.

Biden Stumbling Thrice Trying To Board AF One Reminds Of Trump's Ginger Walk Down A Ramp

US President Joe Biden fell three times on a staircase while boarding Air Force One on Friday. He was headed to Atlanta to meet Asian-American community leaders after the incident of mass firing at a parlour earlier this week.

Video of the 78-year-old president stumbling upon the staircase has gone viral on social media. The video shows Biden holding on to the side railings as he attempts to climb the staircase amid windy weather. After the triple fall, he was able to recover, gain balance, and later gave the customary salute from the top of the staircase before boarding the flight.

Congress Accuses TRS Of 'enrolling Bogus Voters' In MLC Polls As Counting Continues

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has indulged in enrolling bogus votes in the recent MLC elections.

Sravan said, "The Congress Party have time and again said that the TRS party is indulging in enrolling bogus votes in the recent Graduate MLC elections in Telangana."

