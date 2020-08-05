Latest News: Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan; Sushant Case Hearing In SC; Explosion Rocks Beirut

PM Modi to plant parijat sapling at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

As the entire nation gears up in anticipation of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Modi has penned a blog post on his NaMo App revealing that he will plant a Parijat sapling within the temple premises. Parijat, also known as India's night jasmine is considered to be a plant that is gifted from the heavens.

Read full story: PM Modi To Plant Parijat Sapling At Ayodhya Ram Mandir; Water Conservation On His Mind

Shiv Sena hails PM Modi performing 'historic' Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that PM Narendra Modi performing 'Bhumi Pujan' for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be a "historic, exciting and a proud moment" for Hindus. Finally, the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute has ended with a historic Supreme Court verdict favouring the Ram Temple, the party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Read full story: Shiv Sena Hails PM Modi Performing 'historic' Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan; Apportions Credit

SC to hear Rhea's plea for transfer of Sushant's death probe

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai that accuses her of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Amid an unforeseen tug of war between the police of Bihar and Maharashtra over the right to probe the death of the actor who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, Rhea has sought transfer of FIR lodged in Patna on the ground of jurisdiction.

Read full story: SC To Hear Rhea's Plea For Transfer Of Sushant's Death Probe From Patna To Mumbai

Bihar govt approves CBI probe for Sushant Singh

After days of demand from various celebrities and fans for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, the Bihar government took a major step by writing to the Centre on Tuesday. The news was hailed by several celebrities in the film industry. Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman, Meera Chopra, Ashoke Pandit were among those who reacted to the news with delight, while Anupam Kher and Zareen Khan also sought ‘justice’ for the late actor.

Read full story: Bihar Govt Approves CBI Probe For Sushant Singh: Celebrities Express Their Delight

Huge explosion in Lebanon's capital Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday leaving at least 78 dead and over 4,000 wounded along with widespread damage. Several parts of the capital were shaken by the blast and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and false ceilings dropping and numerous shocking videos also emerged on the internet.

Read full story: Huge Explosion In Lebanon's Capital Beirut; Hundreds Of People Wounded