Latest News: Babri Verdict Today, Trump-Biden Face Off In Debate; Swamy Shares 2014 Letter

Babri Masjid demolition verdict

A special CBI court in Lucknow is all set to pronounce the verdict of Ayodhya's Babri Mosque demolition case today. The 32 accused include LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti. On April 19, 2017, the top court had ordered a day-to-day trial in the high profile case and directed the special judge to conclude it in two years. While dubbing the demolition of the disputed structure as a "crime" which shook the "secular fabric of the Constitution", it had allowed the CBI's plea on restoration of the criminal conspiracy charge against the VVIP accused.

Watch Donald Trump & Joe Biden Square Off

With the US presidential election little over 30 days away, US President Donald Trump who is running for reelection will face off against Democratic Presidential hopeful Former VP Joe Biden in their crucial first debate on September 29 (Local Time). The first debate will offer both candidates the national stage so that they can put forward their respective visions for the country.

Swamy's letter amid tiff with BJP

Amid his rift with the party's IT cell, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday shared a press note from the year 2014 when the party had appointed him as the chairperson of a 'Strategic Action Committee for the Lok Sabha Elections'. Along with it, Dr. Swamy in a cryptic message said that things were better when Rajnath Singh was President. He added that Nitin Gadkari told him that it was Narendra Modi's idea (to appoint him the chief of action panel).

Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Press releases in Sanskrit in UP

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the Uttar Pradesh government has made it compulsory for the State Information Department to disseminate press releases and other information in the Sanskrit language along with English, Hindi, and Urdu. As per the latest tweet by the CMO, all the information will be issued in Sanskrit. Along with the tweet, the CMO handle also shared a copy of the press release of the September 26 COVID-19 meeting in Sanksrit.

India's COVID tally

India's COVID-19 tally crosses the 62-lakh mark with a spike of 80,472 new cases and 1,179 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated & 97,497 deaths, said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. A total of 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for COVID-19, up to September 29. Of these,10,86,688 samples were tested on Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Raveena Tandon slams Bollywood wives

Back in 2018, Raveena Tandon penned down a series of tweets during the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row. Raveena opined her thoughts on 'sexual harassment' and slammed 'industry wives' for being 'silent observers or instigators' when 'actor husbands destroy actresses' careers'. Raveena then backed Tanushree Dutta and remarked that 'the deafening silence' during her case is 'sickening'. "Remember the controversy breaking out. Sadly no witnesses or proof. So one couldn’t say", she added. Raveena tweeted that 'it was obviously a life-changing incident in Tanushree's life'.

