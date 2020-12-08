Latest News: Bharat Biotech Seeks Covaxin Nod; China Sends Warplans To Pakistan & More

Here are the top stories this Tuesday morning:

China sends warplanes & personnel to Pakistan

A batch of Chinese air force personnel left for Pakistan on Monday to participate in a joint exercise to deepen practical cooperation and improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides, the Chinese military said. The troops left for Pakistani Air Force's airbase in Bholari at Thatta district in Sindh, northeast of Pakistan's port city of Karachi, to participate in the drills named "Shaheen (Eagle)-IX", a statement issued by China's Defence Ministry said. The joint air force exercise, which will be held close to the Gujarat border is said to conclude in late December and is a project within the 2020 cooperation plan of the two militaries.

Eluru Mystery illness: Naidu alleges Andhra govt’s cover-up

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state Government of attempting to "cover-up" the cause of the mysterious illness that has affected over 300 people in several areas of Eluru town in West Godavari district. Naidu advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay personal attention to the need for restoring normalcy in the town and creating confidence in the local people.

Deepa Malik opposes award wapsi

Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return "35 national sports awards" in a show of solidarity with farmers agitating against new agriculture laws but were stopped midway by the police. Reacting to the 'award wapsi', Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President and a medalist in the Paralympic games Deepak Malik said that "sportsperson must move forward in the right spirit of sportsmanship and asserted that the issue can be resolved in a "healthy way."

As sports person we must move forward in the right spirit of sportsmanship. It can be resolved in a healthy way . Returning @rashtrapatibhvn awards wud b disrespect for our tricolour. Be a responsible citizen but not a bad sportsperson. #FarmersProtest @IndiaSports @KirenRijiju — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) December 8, 2020

Tamil Nadu CM, French envoy discuss Indo-Pacific co-operation

On December 7, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddappadi K Palaniswami held a progressive meeting with French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain to discuss investment opportunities, business and people-to-people exchange in the Indo-Pacific region. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Palaniswami said that he and the French envoy held productive dialogue about enhanced French companies' co-operation with Tamil Nadu related to industry R&D and sustainability.

It was indeed a progressive meeting with you @FranceinIndia, I'm extremely happy that France has selected Tamil Nadu as it's destination for investment. I assure that my government will extend its cooperation and support which will benefit the development of both the nations. https://t.co/j7fjC7Xelv — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) December 7, 2020

Bharat Biotech seeks EUA for Covaxin

In a major boost to India's race for the COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech has now sought emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate - Covaxin - from the central drug regulator. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm is the third applicant to seek the emergency use authorization in India after Pfizer-BioNtech and the Serum Institute of India (SII). It has been learnt that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will evaluate the applications for emergency use on Wednesday.

