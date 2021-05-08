Latest News: Biden Cites COVID For Unemployment; Mayawati Slams Govt; Tamil Nadu Lockdown

Joe Biden Cites COVID As Reason For Looming Unemployment Crisis In The Country

The US Labour Department on Friday reported that the American economy added only 2,66,000 jobs- way below the one million jobs as expected by economists while the unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent. US Secretary of Labour Marty Walsh also pointed to data from the jobs report showing that more Americans looked for work in April than in previous months.Walsh reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic still weighing on jobs but he projected optimism about the recovery of the US economy as vaccination drive is boosted saying, “We are starting to see the confidence come back.” He also said,

Today, the Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the American economy added 2,66,000 jobs in the month of April, and the unemployment rate was 6.1 per cent, up marginally from 6.0 percent in March. Labour force participation is at its highest point since last August and the number of people expressing hesitancy about returning to work due to the coronavirus is at its lowest point in the pandemic, Biden said.

Calcutta HC Pulls Up Mamata Govt Over Post-poll Bengal Violence; Demands Report In 3 Days

Pulling up the Mamata Banerjee govt over post-poll violence in the state, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, asked the govt to file an affidavit within 3 days apprising it of the present law & order situation following post-poll violence. The HC has also directed the state govt to specify names of areas where violence has broken out. It also asks to list steps taken to prevent violence. BJP had urged the Calcutta HC to suo-moto cognizance of the incidents in the state, after Trinamool was voted back to power.

France Decides To Impose 10-day Quarantine For Arrivals From Pakistan, 6 Other Countries

France has decided to impose mandatory 10-day quarantine restrictions on travellers from Pakistan and six other countries owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision was announced by the country's Interior Ministry on Friday. A report by CNN cited an update on the French Interior Ministry's website and stated that Pakistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have been included in the list.

BSP's Mayawati Slams State Govts For Unprecedented Migrant Crisis; Demands Free Vaccine

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus across the country, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other state governments for not doing enough for the people due to which they have started migrating to different places.

1. केवल हाथ जोड़कर दिल्ली के सीएम का यह कहना कि दिल्ली से लोग पलायन न करें, यही नाटक कोरोना के दौरान् पहले भी किया गया था। यह सब अब महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा व पंजाब आदि राज्यों में भी देखने के लिए मिल रहा है। अब पंजाब में लुधियाना से भी लोग काफी पलायन कर रहे हैं, यह अति-दुःखद। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 8, 2021

Tamil Nadu To Go Into 2-week Complete Lockdown From May 10; TASMAC Bars, Cinemas Shut

In a major decision after taking charge, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday, announced a two-week complete lockdown across the state from May 10 to 24 May. Issuing detailed guidelines, Stalin said that the 'lockdown was inevitable', allowing citizens to prepare for it on 8 and 9 May. Currently, Tamil Nadu has 1,31,468 active COVID cases, 11,51,058 recovered cases and 14,974 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu government announces complete lockdown for two weeks starting May 10 to control the spread of COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/h6QcZHE0nH — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

