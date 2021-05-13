Latest News: Biden Dials Israel PM; WHO Against Ivermectin; Serum To Increase Production

WHO advises against using Ivermectin for COVID-19 prevention

With several states prescribing free usage of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to reduce mortality in COVID-19 patients, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on Tuesday, said that the WHO recommends against its usage, except within clinical trials. Sharing the warning of US pharma giant MERCK on 'Ivermectin', she pointed out that the drug has a 'concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies'. Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are among the states which have readily prescribed distributing the drug among all its citizens amid COVID surge.

Serum to increase monthly production of Covishield vaccines

Amid multiple states reporting a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Serum Institute of India on Wednesday submitted its production plan to the Centre, informing it will ramp it up to 10 crore doses by August. The Union Health Ministry and the office of Drugs Controller General of India had sought the firm’s production plan for the next four months. Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India informed the Centre that the production of Covishield would be ramped up to 10 crore doses each in August and will be maintained at that level in September.

MP: Free treatment for poor patients suffering from black fungus on the cards

In an important step, the Madhya Pradesh government hinted at providing free treatment to economically weak patients suffering from Mucormycosis also known as 'black fungus'. Chairing a meeting of officials on Wednesday, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan opined that the increasing number of black fungus cases is a scary prospect. So far, 50 Mucormycosis cases have been detected in the state.

Jharkhand extends lockdown-like curbs till May 27

As several parts of India are imposing strict measures against COVID-19, Jharkhand Government on Wednesday announced to extend the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till May 27. The strict measures also include compulsory 7-day quarantine for people visiting the state for over 72 hours. A high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren with state officials. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted informing about the extension of 'Suraksha Saptah'.

Biden speaks to Netanyahu on clashes with Palestine

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the violent clashes between Israel and Palestine. He also said that he hopes that the hostilities will come to an end soon. This is Biden's first response ever since the Hamas rocket attacks erupted.

While speaking to the press, Biden said, "My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later. But Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory. But I had a conversation for a while with the Prime Minister of Israel. And I think that my hope is that we will see this coming to a conclusion sooner than later."

