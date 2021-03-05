Latest News: Biden Says Indian-Americans Taking Over US; Cong Raises EVM Doubt Again

Indian-Americans taking over US: Biden

Indian-Americans are taking over the country, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, referring to the high number of people from the community getting a place in his administration. In less than 50 days of his presidency, Biden has appointed at least 55 Indian-Americans to key leadership positions in his administration ranging from his speechwriter to the NASA, to almost every wing of the government.

Read: Indian-Americans Taking Over US, Says Biden As They Keep Getting Key Positions

Akhil Gogoi to contest Assam polls

In the latest development, peasant activist & Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi will fight the upcoming Assembly elections from Assam, as per sources. Akhil Gogoi, who is currently lodged in jail and is facing UAPA charges, will contest polls from the Sivasagar constituency. The Raijor Dal president was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in December 2019 in connection with his role in the anti-CAA protests that resulted in violence in Assam. He had filed a bail petition in the top court after his plea was rejected by the Gauhati High Court last year. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases—March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

Read: Jailed Activist Akhil Gogoi To Contest Upcoming Assembly Elections In Assam: Sources

FICCI says Haryana job quota unconstitutional

Haryana government's new legislation that provides reservations in private jobs for local candidates has drawn widespread criticism all over the state. President of Industry body FICCI, Uday Shankar said the move to reserve 75% of jobs for the local population in the private sector will "spell disaster" for industrial development and private investment in the state. FICCI said the move is against the spirit of the Constitution that gives the citizens the freedom to work anywhere in the country.

Read: Haryana Job Quota Unconstitutional, Will Spell Disaster For Industrial Development: FICCI

Digvijay Singh raises EVM doubt again

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday once again criticized the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections and urged those who are opposed to the "RSS Ideology" to come together. Retweeting a journalists' post regarding "the German Ministry of Propaganda" during Hitler's regime, Digvijaya called RSS "a fascist organisation" and Prime Minister Modi "their poster boy."

Read: Digvijaya Singh Raises EVM Doubt Again; Urges Forces Opposing 'RSS Ideology' To Unite

PM Modi to get Environment leadership award

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. He will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Thursday.

Read: PM Modi To Receive The CERAWeek Global Energy & Environment Leadership Award On March 5