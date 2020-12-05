Latest News: Biden Wins Electoral College Majority; Farmers Call For Bandh; COVID End Near

Biden wins electoral college majority

California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors who voted for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s formal approval of Biden’s win in California brought his tally of electors to 279, which is just over the 270-threshold for victory.

Kisan Unions call for Bharat Bandh

As farmers continue to protest against the three contentious agrarian laws, the Kisan Unions have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8. The farmers' bodies have also stated that they will burn effigies of PM Modi on December 5 as a part of the protests. The Kisan Unions have claimed that they are not satisfied with the amendments that have been proposed by the government and called for repealing of the farm laws. Earlier, on December 3, the meeting concluded without any significant progress.

Smriti Irani attacks 'Gupkar Gang'

Union minister Smriti Irani said on Friday the BJP had "proved" its commitment to the society in the most difficult times, while the "Gupkar gang" only served their own personal families during the period. Irani hit the campaign trail for the district development council elections as the star campaigner of the BJP and addressed gatherings at Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Chowk in Miran Sahib and Majua village in Bishnah area of Jammu district.

Amrinder Singh vs Harsimrat Kaur on Twitter

A war-of-words has broken out between former minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh over the stance of their parties on the ongoing farmers' protest. While both Akali Dal and Punjab Congress has opposed the Centre and demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws, politics over the farmers' protest continues as parties are competing to establish who represent the true voice of the farmers. On the day when the Centre is set to hold the fifth round of talks, Amarinder Singh and Harsimrat Kaur attacked each other on Twitter.

Call me illiterate if that floats your boat @capt_amarinder,but I'm amused that u despite being so 'literate' don't know the diff between #PadmaBhushan & #PadmaVibhushan.Never mind! But calling our peacefully protesting Annadata a 'threat to national security' is highly shameful. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 4, 2020

‘With this tweet you’ve again proved your illiteracy @HarsimratBadal_. The revised note correcting medal name typo was released nearly 2 hours before your tweet. And can you explain why you’re speaking @AamAadmiParty’s twisted language on national security?’: @capt_amarinder https://t.co/GOHrmnKONL — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) December 4, 2020

WHO Chief says govt decision will be decisive

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that the decisions made by the governments and individuals in the coming days would be 'decisive'. Tedros said that the decisions made by the leaders and citizens in the coming days will determine both the course of the virus in the short-term and also the future possibility. This came after, the UK on Wednesday became the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for emergency use Wednesday.

