Latest News: BJP Ally Demands Gehlot's Resignation; Pompeo Slams China; NASA's New Mission

BJP ally demands Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's resignation

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a threat a Governor Kalraj Mishra amid the political crisis in the state, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader & Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded CM's resignation. According to him, Gehlot’s remarks on Mishra and Raj Bhawan were “an insult to democratic setup”.

Mike Pompeo slams China

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has slammed China for tricking the US and other western countries with the theory of ‘Peaceful Rise’. From aggression in the international arena to human rights abuses, Pompeo picked out several issues to criticise the Asian superpower. At one instance he even mentioned that US President Donald Trump has finally said “enough”.

.@SecPompeo: Perhaps we were naïve about China's virulent strain of Communism, or hoodwinked by Beijing's talk of a "peaceful rise." Whatever the reason, China is increasingly authoritarian at home, aggressive in its hostility to freedom abroad. President Trump has said: enough. pic.twitter.com/qmzJOcsWvv — Department of State (@StateDept) July 24, 2020

India extends $1 million medical aid to North Korea

On the request of the World Health Organisation (WHO), India has extended medical aid worth $1 million To North Korea. Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, “India is sensitive to the shortage of medical supply situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and decided to grant humanitarian assistance of USD 1 million in the form of anti-tuberculosis medicines.”

Total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 24th July is 1,58,49,068

The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 24th July is 1,58,49,068 including 4,20,898 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ breaks record

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has been one of the most awaited ones. The movie released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday, July 24. However, within hours of its release, Dil Bechara swiftly climbed the rating charts of IMDb. Just after approximately 3 hours, Sushant's movie stood at an IMDb rating of 10/10.

NASA to launch 8.4-ft long stratospheric telescope

NASA has kickstarted its work on a new mission of launching an 8.4-foot long in the stratosphere on a giant balloon. Scheduled for launch in December 2023, ASTHROS (Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter-wavelengths) will be mounted on a balloon with size of a football stadium and sent into the stratosphere from Antarctica.

A football stadium-sized balloon will carry a cutting-edge telescope into the stratosphere to observe light invisible to the naked eye. The ASTHROS mission could pave the way for future expeditions by testing new technologies. Here's how: https://t.co/fObnfX2mQc pic.twitter.com/qRSEZjvCMq — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 23, 2020

