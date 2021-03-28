Latest News: BJP, RSS Workers Clash With UP Police; Yusuf Pathan Tests Positive And More

BJP, RSS workers clash with UP police

Some BJP, RSS workers on Saturday engaged in a scuffle with the police near UP’s Vrindavan after an altercation between them. According to officials, the altercation took place when some policemen allegedly misbehaved with RSS Zila Pracharak Manoj Kumar, while he was taking a bath at a bathing venue of the Yamuna river in the Kumbh fair. A video of the alleged incident that went viral on social media purportedly showed some youths entering into an altercation with 2-3 policemen and one of them attacking a cop with a helmet. Read Here

CJI Bobde cites Kipling to advise judges against SM slander

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Saturday cited poet Rudyard Kipling while advising judges against social media slander. He was speaking at the inauguration event of a new building for the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present, said it is unfair to target judges through social media, while, Justice Bobde spoke about the "vested interests" involved in such campaigns. Read Here

Punjab BJP MLA thrashed

In a horrific incident, a BJP MLA was attacked and his clothes were torn by a group of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar district on Saturday even as police personnel attempted to move the legislator to a safe point. BJP MLA Arun Narang was attacked by the farmers at Malout when he arrived to address a press conference. The BJP MLA and other local leaders were initially surrounded by farmers following which black ink was hurled at them after which they were escorted to a shop nearby. The farmers once again targetted the MLA when he made his way out, attacking him physically and tearing his clothes to shreds while the police attempted to surround the MLA and move him to safety. Read Here

Yusuf Pathan tests positive

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and is quarantined at his residence, the cricketer informed on Saturday. Yusuf Pathan's announcement came after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar revealed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning. Taking to Twitter, Yusuf Pathan informed that he was taking all the necessary precautions and requested those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Yusuf Pathan along with Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan among others were a part of India Legends at the recently concluded Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Read Here

Brazilian President ordered to pay compensation to journalists

Amidst criticism of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro due to a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, a Sao Paulo court has ordered in favour of a journalist who sued him. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been directed to pay compensation to a journalist for making derogatory remarks against her. The Sao Paulo court in its order said that Bolsonaro will have to pay 20,000 reais (about US$3,500) to Patricia Campos Mello, a reporter with the daily Folha De S. Paulo. Read Here