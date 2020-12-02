Latest News: BSF Went 200m Inside Pak; Trump Hints Re-run; Rs 1 Cr For Agitating Farmers

BSF team goes 200m inside Pakistan

A team of the Border Security Force (BSF), investigating the intrusion of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed recently at Nagrota in Jammu, had gone 200 metres inside Pakistani territory to find the mouth of a cross-border underground tunnel used by extremists to enter into India, top officials said on Tuesday. Immediately after the four Jaish terrorists were shot dead in a gunfight on November 19, the BSF, which mans the International Border in Jammu region, formed the crack team to explore the possible route taken by them. A 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on November 22.

AAP's jibe at VK Singh's 'don't appear to be farmers' comment

Amidst the ongoing farmers' agitation against the new agricultural laws, Union Minister VK Singh on Tuesday said that many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers and alleged that besides the opposition, people who get commissions are behind the protests. "Many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers. What is in the interest of farmers has been done. It's not the farmers who have a problem with this (farm laws), but others. Besides opposition, people who get commission are behind it (protest)," Singh told reporters. Responding to the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back and asked if they needed to "come with plough and oxen to appear like farmers".

Anti-cow slaughter bill in Karnataka

With an aim to strengthen the proposed anti-cow slaughter bill, Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has said that he will travel to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The minister has said that during his visit to these states, he would study and gather information on the implementation of the anti-cow slaughter laws there. The Minister has already announced that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the winter session of the state legislature starting from December 7.

IOC pledges Rs 1 crore for agitating farmers

The Indian Overseas Congress-Germany on Tuesday announced financial help of Rs one crore to farmers protesting against the Centre’s newly introduced agriculture laws. After a meeting between IOC-Germany President Parmod Kumar and his team regarding extending support to the farmers was held on Tuesday, an announcement was made through social media on the same. We decided to reach out in different areas such as medical care, education of their children, financial support for the family of the deceased farmers. IOC Germany has decided to donate Rs 1 cr for the farmers. For this we ask for the financial cooperation and the support of social media and all members,” the statement read.

Trump hints at re-run in 2024

President Donald Trump teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening. “It's been an amazing four years,” Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committee members. “We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years.” The video of Trump's appearance was streamed live on Facebook by one attendee, former Oklahoma Republican Party Chair Pam Pollard. It showed dozens of people crammed into the Cross Hall of the White House state floor, standing closely together. Many seen in the video were not wearing masks.

