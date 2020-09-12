Latest News: Call For CM Uddhav's Resignation, Iran Chides Bahrain, & More

Here are the top stories this Saturday evening:

Assaulted navy veteran seeks CM Uddhav's resignation

A day after being assaulted by Shiv Sena goons, Navy veteran Madan Sharma, demanded that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tender his resignation if he is unable to control the law and order situation in the state. Sharma who was being discharged from Kandivali's Shatabdi hospital held Thackeray responsible if any untoward situation occurred to him or his family. Sharma's assailants - which include two Sena shakha chiefs have been granted bail, earlier in the day.

Read full story here

Sushant's Denmark-based friend opens up

Slamming the depression narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the late actor's Denmark-based friend Arian Romal on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic TV about Sushant's tech ideas, his personality, and the ongoing slander campaign against him. As a key testimony on Sushant's death, Arian Roman told Republic TV that Sushant was 'neither depressed nor bipolar' when he met him.

Read full story here

Kangana Ranaut to meet Maha Guv

Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday after Shiv Sena-led BMC partially demolished her property at Pali Hill, Mumbai. Kangana will meet him at 4.30 PM on Sunday.

Read full story here

Andhra: Collector orders arrest of Guntur doctor

In a shocking move, District Collector Samuel Anand Kumar, on Friday, ordered the arrest of a Gutur-based doctor who raised the issue of bed shortage at a Coronavirus (COVID-19) review meeting in Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Somla Naik - a primary health center (PHC) health officer from Nadendla was booked under the stringent Disaster Management Act after raising concerns at the review meeting held at Narasaraopet Hall in Guntur. His arrest was widely condemned by doctors' associations.

Read full story here

Iran says Bahrain now partner to 'crimes' of Israel

After Bahrain decided to follow UAE’s lead for normalisation of ties with Israel, Iran said that the Arab nation is now a partner to the “crimes” committed by the “Zionist regime”. Iran’s foreign ministry insinuated that Bahrain now stands Israel’s partner in the decades of “violence, slaughter, war, terror and bloodshed” in Palestine and the Middle East region.

Read full story here