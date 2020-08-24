Latest News: CAs To Be Quizzed In SSR Case; Cong Leaders Back Gandhis; Coronavirus Update

Sushant & Rhea's CAs, Shruti Modi to be quizzed by CBI

Continuing its investigation into late actor's Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be questioning the Chartered Accountants (CAs) of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput, sources said on Monday. They also informed that Rhea's former manager Shruti Modi will also be quizzed by the CBI on the fourth day of its investigation. Earlier, Sushant's CA Sandeep Shridhar, Rhea's CA Riten and Shruti Modi have been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the case.



Several Congress leaders backed the Gandhi family amidst growing unrest within the party over the leadership issue on the eve of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. After 23 party leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking to revamp major bodies, sources said she might offer to step down in the CWC and ask the party to look for a full-time president. AICC media chief Randeep Surjewala, however, denied it, with the situation quickly devolving to the tried-and-tested formula of the party allegedly clamouring for the reluctant Gandhis to take charge again. Earlier in a series of tweets, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath appealed Congress president Sonia Gandhi to 'give strength to the Congress Party' by continuing as President and lead the party.

I have had the privilege of working with Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. I have also had the privilege of serving the Congress Party as a Member of Parliament for almost 40 years and as the longest serving Member of Parliament. — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 23, 2020

COVID-19: 61,408 new coronavirus cases, over 75% recovery rate

India recorded a single-day spike of 61,408 new coronavirus cases on August 20, taking the total case tally 31,06,348. In the last 24 hours, 836 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll over 57,542. Ministry of Health said that a total of 23,38,035 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to over 75 per cent. The third worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases has been reporting the highest surge in daily coronavirus cases for the last 20 days, surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher overall tally.

ByteDance to file lawsuit against Trump's ban order

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has decided to take legal action against US President Donald Trump and his recent executive orders that would ban the Chinese social media app from carrying out transactions in the country. The executive orders signed by Trump on August 6 will take effect from mid-September and will effectively prevent several Chinese apps such as the widely popular TikTok and the Chinese messaging app WeChat from operating under the US jurisdiction. Another order states that Chinese social media apps could continue their operations if they were bought out by US companies, ByteDance is currently in discussions with companies like Microsoft and Oracle in a bid to handover its American operations.

Earth lost 28tn tonnes of ice due to global warming since 1994: Study

A group of British scientists have found that ‘staggering’ 28 trillion tonnes of ice has melted from the planet since 1994. In a review paper published in the journal Cryosphere Discussions, scientists from Leeds and Edinburgh universities and University College London studied the satellite surveys of glaciers, mountains, and ice sheets between the years 1994 and 2017 to document the impact of global warming. The UK scientists made the revelation that by the end of the century, the drastic melting of ice sheets and glaciers can raise the sea levels to possibly reach 3 feet.

