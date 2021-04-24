Latest News: CBI Files Case Against Anil Deshmukh; US Resumes J&J Jabs; U'khand Avalanche

CBI Registers Case Against NCP's Anil Deshmukh; Carries Out Searches At His Residence

In a breaking development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in relation to the 'extortion' charges levelled against him by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, sources informed on Saturday. As per sources, Anil Deshmukh has been named in the CBI's FIR along with unknown persons while searches were being carried out at the NCP leader's residence on Saturday morning. Anil Deshmukh was earlier summoned by the CBI on April 14 and was grilled by two SP-rank officers prior to which two of his aides were questioned by the central agency in relation to the corruption allegations levelled on him by Param Bir Singh in his 8-page letter.

US To Resume J&J COVID Vaccinations Despite Rare Clot Risk

US health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot. The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot

But ultimately Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided that J&J's one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic — and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

Amid Coronavirus Spike; BMC Issues New Guidelines For Bed Management In Mumbai

Amit the exponential rise in the COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a new bed management plan for the COVID-19 hospitals in Mumbai to follow. As the Mumbai COVID tally continues to worsen, Civic Chief IS Chahal said that all symptomatic COVID-19 patients will not be admitted to the hospitals in the city only after they are medically examined at home.

KL Rahul Gives Special Mention To Youth Of PBKS, Says 'We Are Coming Together As A Team'

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has shown faith in his young talent saying that the players are coming together as a team and they are in no hurry to get too ahead of themselves after their impressive nine-wicket win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Uttarakhand: HM, CM Rawat Take Stock Of Avalanche; 291 Rescued So Far, Says Indian Army

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a glacier burst has been reported near the India-China border in Sumna village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district. However, as per reports, no loss of life or damage has been reported so far. The glacier burst reportedly took place due to heavy snowfall in the region. Senior officials of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) are trying to establish contact with workers who were involved in road construction activities in the area.

