Latest News: CBI Probes SSR Case; Chandrayaan-2 Update; Manjhi Quits Mahagathbandhan

Sushant's sister Shweta says 'full faith in CBI' as team arrives in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti said she has 'full faith in the CBI’ as a team from the central agency landed in Mumbai on August 20 to probe the death case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She emphasised that it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold the trust of all the people who relentlessly fought for CBI inquiry in her brother's death case. On August 19, the Supreme court gave nod for a CBI probe in Sushant's case.

#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 20, 2020

Ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi Quits Mahagathbandhan

Former Bihar Chief Minister and leader of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi left the grand alliance ahead of assembly elections on August 20. The decision to walk out of the five-party opposition coalition in Bihar was taken at the Hindustani Awam Morcha's core committee meeting at Manjhi's residence in Patna. Manjhi's step to quit Mahagathbandhan also comes days after former JDU Dalit leader Shyam Rajak joined RJD.

Party spokesman Danish Rizwan told reporters: "HAM will no longer be a constituent of the grand alliance. The party has decided to leave the Mahagathbandhan. The party has authorised its president to decide the future course of action."

Chandrayaan-2 has enough fuel to last for 7 years: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that all instruments of the orbiter of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 are currently performing well and there is adequate onboard fuel to keep it operational for about seven more years. Chandrayaan-2 was launched into the lunar orbit on August 20, exactly a year ago. The Indian Space Research Organisation said in the statement:

"Though the soft-landing attempt (of the lander carrying the rover) was not successful, the orbiter, which was equipped with eight scientific instruments, was successfully placed in the lunar orbit. The orbiter completed more than 4,400 orbits around the Moon and all the instruments are currently performing well.”

COVID-19: 68,898 new coronavirus cases, over 74% recovery rate

India recorded a single-day spike of 68,898 new coronavirus cases on August 20, taking the total case tally 29,05,823. As many as 983 people lost their lives to the contagious disease, taking the total coronavirus-related death toll over 54,849. Ministry of Health said that a total of 21,58,946 people have been cured/discharged/migrated from the highly contagious disease, taking the recovery rate to over 74 per cent. The third worst-hit country has been reporting the highest surge in daily coronavirus cases for the last 17 days, surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher overall tally.

Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination at DNC 2020

Former Vice-President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic nomination for presidential elections scheduled for November. At the Democratic National Convention, Biden accused the US President Donald Trump of having “failed in his most basic duty to the nation” through his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden offered his condolences to the loved ones of the more than 170,000 Americans who have died of the virus.

“They’ll always be with you, you’ll always hear them,” Biden told grieving families.

