Latest News: CBI’s Elite SIT To Probe Sushant Case, BCCI Snubs Vivo, And Other Top Stories

CBI’s elite SIT to probe Sushant case

The CBI is all set to take up the probe into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on a reference from the Bihar government. The agency is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police under IPC sections related to abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating among other charges on a complaint from the family of the deceased actor against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

'Plasma Therapy not very effective in reducing fatality risk'

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria has revealed that convalescent plasma therapy was not very effective in reducing the fatality risk in COVID-19 patients. He was referring to the initial analysis of the randomized control trial conducted on two groups of 15 patients each at the AIIMS. While one group received standard treatment protocol, the other group received convalescent plasma therapy along with standard treatment.

BCCI snubs Vivo amid severe backlash

After facing severe backlash for continuing its sponsorship deal with IPL, the BCCI on Thursday has announced the suspension of its partnership with Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo for the 13th edition of the IPL. The Indian cricket board faced the wrath of citizens across social media platforms after it announced the continuation of the title sponsorship deal with the Chinese company which reportedly costed Rs 440 crores.

Next hearing in Rajasthan case

The division bench of Rajasthan High Court comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta directed the single-judge bench to decide on the plea seeking an immediate stay on the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress on August 11. Earlier, the single bench had issued notice to Assembly Speaker and the 6 BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and sought their reply by August 11. BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and BSP national secretary Satish Mishra appealed against this interim order of the HC before the division bench headed by the Chief Justice.

SC to hear Vijay Mallya’s review plea'

India's Supreme Court is set to hear the fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's plea on August 20. The economic fugitive has sought a review of the apex court's order in 2017 which held him in contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children. The matter came up on Thursday before a bench comprising of Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan, which adjourned the hearing to August 20 as one of the documents was not available.

