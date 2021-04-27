Latest News: CEOs To Start Global Task Force; Telemedicine Helpline Launched; COVID Update

'Develop Oxygen Corridor With Pakistan': Congress Amritsar MP To PM Modi Amid COVID Wave 2

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 crisis, Congress leader and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop a corridor to get Oxygen from Pakistan to deal with the shortage in Punjab. Highlighting the current shortage of medical oxygen in Punjab, the Congress MP said that the help offered by India's neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, should be welcomed with open arms.

In his letter to the PM, Aujla wrote: “You are well aware of the fact that our hospitals are facing an alarmingly high shortage of liquid oxygen, ventilators, Bi PAPs, oxygenators, PPEs etc. due to spike in COVID-19 cases. In response to this emergency, our neighbouring countries have offered help which should be welcomed with open arms."

COVID-19: CEOs Of 40 Top US Companies Create Global Task Force To Help India Amid Crisis

As countries around the world lend support to India in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, around 40 top American companies are doing their bit to help strengthen the country’s fight against the devastating health crisis. In a show of solidarity, CEOs of 40 top American companies have come together to create a global task force and mobilise resources to India as it scrambles for crucial medical supplies amid an unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases.

US Envoy To UN Assures Full Support In India's COVID Fight: 'Will Work Around The Clock'

A day after US prepared to send raw materials and other COVID-19 supplies to India, the US ambassador to UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield assured "around the clock" help to India. The ambassador on Monday informed that the US is doing everything it can to help India fight the second wave. The ambassador further wrote about the materials deployed by the US to India amid the second wave of COVID-19.

We are doing everything we can to help with the heartbreaking COVID-19 situation in India, including deploying vaccine materials, therapeutics, ventilators, public health teams, and financial support. We will work around the clock to help alleviate the suffering. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) April 26, 2021

Indian-American Doctors Launch Telemedicine Helpline For COVID19 Patients

An Indian-American group led by several doctors, who trace their origin to Bihar and Jharkhand, has launched a free telemedicine helpline for COVID-19 patients back home.

Led by Dr Avinash Gupta, who is president of Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), and several of Indian-American doctors, the group is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wasim Jaffer Gives Special Mention To Pat Cummins For Generously Donating To PM Cares Fund

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer has come forward and given special mention to Australia and KKR pacer Pat Cummins as he donated â‚¹37.3 lakh to the PM Cares Fund on Monday. This was officially confirmed by Cummins himself on his official Twitter handle.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaffer lauded the youngster for his selfless contribution to help India in battling the second wave of COVID-19 and then urged his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders to give him a 'PAT' on the back. However, he also showed his funny side as well as he asked the two-time winners to give him the night off ahead of their IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Give him a PAT on the back and the night off too @KKRiders 👏👏#CoronavirusIndia #IPL2021 https://t.co/a9uKCyvdQm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 26, 2021

