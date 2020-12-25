Latest News: Chandrayaan-2 Data Released; Pak Saves Pearl's Killers; Haasan Aid Joins BJP

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 data

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the first set of data from the country's second mission to the Moon, the Chandrayaan-2, for the general public. Chandrayaan-2 was launched on July 22 last year from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota, in Andhra Pradesh. The Orbiter which was injected into a lunar orbit on September 2, 2019, carries eight experiments to address many open questions on lunar science. "All experiments have been performing well and the data received suggests the excellent capability to deliver on the pre-launch promises," ISRO said.

FASTag mandatory from Jan 1

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while addressing a virtual event on Thursday announced that FASTag is being made mandatory for all vehicles in the country from New Year. The Union minister said that FASTag will be enforced from January 1, 2021. Highlighting the benefits of the FAStag, the Union Minister said that it is useful for commuters as they will not need to stop at toll plazas for cash payments and it will also save time and fuel. The FASTags were launched in the year 2016, and 4 banks together issued nearly a lakh of them. According to a release, by 2017, 7 lakh FASTags were issued, and by 2018 over 34 lakh FASTags were issued.

Kamal Hassan's party Gen. Secy jumps to BJP

In a blow to Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, his party's general secretary has joined the BJP on Friday, even as Haasan himself is on the campaign trail for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. A. Arunachalam who was appointed to the core team of the MNM joined the BJP in the presence of union minister Prakash Javadekar at the party's office in Chennai. Arunachalam, who is an advocate by profession, hails from a village in Tuticorin district. It is said that the groundwork for establishing Haasan's party in rural Tamil Nadu was laid by Arunachalam.

India's COVID-19 tally

India has recorded 23,068 new cases, 24,661 recoveries, and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's total tally to 1,01,46,846 infections and 1,47,000 deaths. Meanwhile, 97,17,834 people have recovered. India's indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 Covaxin-a product of ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration achieves remarkable feet. Data generated from within India underlines the impressive safety & immunogenicity profile of Covaxin & sparks Lancet's interest in publishing them, said ICMR.

Pak court orders release of terrorists

The United States on Thursday expressed deep concerns over a Pakistan court ordering the release of multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the release of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides -- Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil-- who were earlier convicted and sentenced in the case. They are to walk out of the prison on Saturday as their release orders were received very late.

