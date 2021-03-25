Latest News: Chandrayaan-3's Launch; Deshmukh Writes To Maharashtra CM; Tulip Garden Opens

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Mission To Be Launched Next Year, Says Government

The Centre said on Wednesday that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to launch its next mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 in the year 2022. This was confirmed by the Minister of State of the Department of Space Jitendra Singh.

Singh said, “The integrated spacecraft is being realised for planned launch during 2022." “The spacecraft is in 'advanced stages' of realisation, with the propulsion system already built and undergoing tests. The lander structure has also been built and is currently being fitted with its propulsion system," he added, in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Embattled Anil Deshmukh Writes To Maharashtra CM To Probe Param Bir's Charges Against Him

Facing the Opposition ire, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking an investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Taking to his Twitter handle, Deshmukh shared the letter written to Thackeray

Ahead Of Kerala Polls Sreedharan Assures 'Absolute Majority Or Accessible Seats' For BJP

Metroman Elattuvalapil Sreedharan assured of turning around the Bharatiya Janata Party's fortune in Kerala. He predicted that either the party will get a full majority or enough numbers of seats to evolve as a kingmaker in the state. Metroman Sreedharan is the technocrat who implemented several flagship projects across India including the Metro Rail. During his campaign trail for Kerala Assembly polls, Sreedharan interacted with ANI and expressed confidence that he is going to win the Palakkad Assembly constituency.

"I think the BJP has very good prospects of winning seats in Kerala. It may be an absolute majority or even it could have an accessible number by which they will be the kingmaker," Sreedharan told ANI.

Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Thanks India For Donating 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccines

On Wednesday, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed his gratitude towards the government of India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to the country. The Indian Embassy in Mauritius shared a clip in which Mauritius PM thanked India for its generous donation.

"I would like to place on record our deepest gratitude to the government of India for the generous donation of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and also for its acceptance to supply to Mauritius a further 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and 200,000 doses of COVAXIN," he said.

Tulip Garden In J&K Opens For Visitors, PM Modi Urges People To Visit 'scenic Festival'

Kickstarting tourism in Kashmir, Asia's largest tulip garden will be open for the public from Thursday, March 25. Located on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains in Srinagar, the garden was known as Siraj Bagh and was opened in 2008 by then chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle as he urged citizens to pay a visit to the ‘scenic’ Tulip garden. “Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he wrote.



Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom. pic.twitter.com/LwRPglZ1jO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

