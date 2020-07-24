Latest News: MHA Issues I-Day Guidelines; Pak Warns TikTok; Gambhir Delivers Poll Promise

Home Ministry Issues Guidelines For Independence Day

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday has issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It has asked all the government offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues advisory for Independence Day celebrations. Ask all govt offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQlxy9GXNA — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

China orders closure of US Consulate in Chengdu as retaliatory measure

After the United States ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston, Beijing said it revoked the license for the US consulate in Chengdu. The United States has five consulates in mainland China - in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang, Chengdu and Wuhan – apart from consulate general for Hong Kong and Macau. Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the move is a “legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States”. Chinese state media had said that the Trump administration ordered Beijing to shut its consulate in Houston in an attempt to shift the blame of its own failures ahead of presidential elections scheduled in November.

Sidhu Sends Complaint Letter To Punjab CM

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to express disappointment over the development of Amritsar. Sidhu told Punjab CM that his constituency has been ignored after he resigned from the Cabinet. Citing several 'stalled' works in his constituency, Sidhu said that it is “unfortunate but true” that nothing has moved in his constituency since he resigned. Navjot Singh Sidhu is an MLA from Amritsar East.

Read full story here

Gambhir says he delivered on election promise

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir said that he has delivered on his election promise and reduced the size of Ghazipur landfill by at least 40 feet in just a matter of one year. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP shared a set of pictures of the East Delhi landfill, known as Asia’s ‘Mount Everest’ of the garbage dump, to announce the achievement, adding that courage and hard work can move mountains. Gambhir reminded people of his promise that if he doesn't deliver, he will never contest elections again. He had also promised to convert the landfill into a Green Space over time. The East Delhi MP had listed Ghazipur landfill as an issue that he would tackle in his “vision document” for Lok Sabha 2019.

à¤¹à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¤ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼ à¤•à¥‹ à¤­à¥€ à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ



Had promised that f I don't deliver, I will never contest elections again. Asia's largest garbage mountain in Ghazipur East Delhi down by 40 feet in 1 year! pic.twitter.com/NFf6Ksz9lC — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 23, 2020

Read full story here

Pakistan acts against ally China, raises concern over TikTok

In a huge setback to China, Pakistan blocked Bigo Live streaming application and issued a "final warning" to video-sharing app TikTok over "obscene and immoral" content on these Chinese platforms. Notably, Pakistan has not shown concern for security threats rather it is worried that the content on these applications is 'objectionable' that influences youths negatively. On July 21, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA said in a statement that it has received numerous complaints from different segments of society against “immoral, obscene and vulgar content” on social media applications, particularly TikTok and Bigo.

"In the exercise of its powers under PECA, PTA has decided to immediately block Bigo and issue a final warning to TikTok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media application," the statement read.

Read full story here

India reports over 49,000 coronavirus cases, 740 deaths in a day

India has reported over 49,000 new cases of coronavirus and 740 deaths linked to the disease on July 23, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to over 12,87,000 and more than 30,000 deaths so far. It was the second consecutive day when India reported record single-day surge in coronavirus cases. On July 22, the health ministry had announced 45,720 new infections and 1,129 recorded deaths within 24 hours. Over 8.17 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the recovery rate stands at 63.45 per cent.

Get Live updates here