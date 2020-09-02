Latest News: China's Military Plot Exposed; Nagal Creates History; SSR Case Update

China's military plot exposed in Pentagon report

A Pentagon report has exposed China’s military plot in about a dozen countries, including three in India’s neighbourhood, as it seeks to set up more robust logistics. China is also considering to base its military logistics and infrastructure in Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola, and Tajikistan. In its annual report “Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China (PRC) 2020” submitted to the US Congress on September 1, the US Department of Defense said these potential Chinese military logistics facilities are in addition to the Chinese military base in Djibouti, which is aimed at supporting naval, air and ground forces projection.

US wants peaceful resolution of India-China standoff

US State Department said that it is closely monitoring the India-China border standoff and hopes for a peaceful resolution after Ministry of External Affairs revealed that People’s Liberation Army once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. Speaking to news ANI, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Beijing is acting “increasingly aggressively, both domestically and abroad'.

"We're closely monitoring it & hope for a peaceful resolution. As Secy Pompeo said on several occasions, what's so disturbing is emergence of a clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically & abroad.

SSR’s business partner Varun Mathur to be summoned by ED

Sushant Singh Rajput’s business partner Varun Mathur will be summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, a source informed Republic TV. Sushant's partner Varun Mathur was a part of the first entrepreneurial ventures Sushant had joined in 2018. The company, Innsaei Ventures Private Ltd, where Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Mathur, and Saurabh Mishra are directors was incorporated on April 26, 2018. Soon after the arrest of the drug peddler linked to Showik Chakraborty, sources have reported that NCB might summon Rhea Chakraborty in the coming days.

Sumit Nagal creates history at the US Open

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal created history on September 1 by becoming the first Indian since 2013 to enter the second round of the US Open. Nagal stormed into the second round of the Grand Slam by defeating Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. The 23-year-old tennis player has become the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years. Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open in 2013.

Sumit Nagal is the first Indian man to win a match at the #USOpen in 7 years.



He's onto the second round after defeating Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.@nagalsumit I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h30hVPeaWu — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

Facebook reveals Russian operation posing as independent news outlet

Facebook revealed on September 1 that a Russian influence operation posed as an independent news outlet to target left-wing voters in the United States and Britain. The Russian agency also allegedly recruited freelance journalists to write about domestic politics of the two countries. The social media giant said that the operation was centred around a pseudo media organisation called 'Peace Data', which partly focused on the United States politics and racial tensions in the upcoming presidential elections. The Russian website operated 13 Facebook accounts and two pages, which were set up in May and suspended on August 31 for using fake identities and other forms of coordinated inauthentic behaviour, Facebook said.

