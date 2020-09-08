Latest News: China’s Provocation EXPOSED, NCB To Oppose Rhea's Bail Plea, And More

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

China’s Provocation EXPOSED

Republic TV accessed pictures of China's PLA troops gathered near Rezang La in the southern Pangong Tso area at the Line of Actual Control on Monday evening. Pictured with primitive weapons in their hand, it is perceived that the Chinese troops intended to repeat the Galwan Valley-type clash. However, the People's Liberation Army's successive attempts to unilaterally change the status quo have been thwarted by the Indian Army. Meanwhile, Indian Army sources told ANI that the armies of both nations are communicating with each other even as the faceoff continues near Rezang La.

Read full story here

NCB to oppose Rhea's bail plea

Shortly before presenting Rhea Chakraborty before the magistrate court, the NCB has confirmed that they will oppose her bail plea if filed. NCB Deputy DG Ashok Jain has informed that the agency will be pressing for Rhea's judicial custody. The Bollywood actor was arrested earlier in the day and is currently under medical examination following which she will be produced before the court via video conference.

Read full story here

Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody

On Tuesday, a special PMLA court in Mumbai remanded Deepak Kochhar to the Enforcement Directorate custody till September 19. The ED argued that his custodial interrogation is necessary as it may reveal crucial facts that are in his exclusive domain. The agency maintained that this was in the interest of the investigation of the money laundering offence in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case.

Read full story here

Progress on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine offer

NITI Aayog's Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul revealed that there has been significant progress on Russia's twin requests in connection with the Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian government has already proposed manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine and conducting its phase 3 trials in India. Dr. Paul stressed that the Indian government attaches great importance to this offer for partnership from Russia, which he termed as the nation's "very special friend". Mentioning that several Indian companies had been approached in this regard, he exuded confidence in a specific outcome emerging very soon.

Read full story here

Karnataka: Floods incur total loss of Rs 8,071 cr

Appealing the Centre to release financial aid at the earliest, Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday apprised about the total loss of Rs. 8071 crore to the state exchequer due to the floods. This comes a day after the six-member central team visited the flood-ravaged parts of the state, following which the state government submitted a memorandum seeking about Rs 4,800 crore relief.

Read full story here