Latest News: Adhir Ranjan Slams TMC; COVID Recovery Rate 88.81%; Obama Lashes Out At Trump

Chowdhury slams TMC's 'unholy Alliance' with GJM

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on October 21 slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party for the "unholy alliance" with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung. Taking to Twitter, the Chowdhary said that this was a "desperate bid" on TMC's behalf to restore the lost ground in North Bengal.

Motor mouth Mamata ji is mute and mum on it, Amitabh Malik was killed by Gurung's gang. This kind of parochial poltics played by Mamata ji will spell disaster for Bengal,

(3/4) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) October 21, 2020

'I'm alone but will try to meet your expectations,' Paswan tells LJP Cadre

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday recalled the contributions made by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and said that he will try to live up to the expectations of the party workers. Chirag Paswan also reiterated his call of 'Bihar First' and urged them to continue working hard to ensure the party's candidates win by a big margin in the upcoming elections.

Chirag Paswan said, "This is the first election when my father is not with me. I am alone but I will try my best to live up to your expectations. I am trying to reach as many places as I can, therefore, I am travelling through road and meeting as many people as possible. There is an excitement in the people for LJP due to your work."

COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 88.81%, fatality rate falls to 1.51%

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that India's recovery rate has improved further to 88.81%. India's nearly 89% recovery rate is one of the highest in the world while the fatality rate of the country stands to be the lowest at 1.51%. According to the Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, more than 61 thousand COVID-19 patients have recovered and the total number of recoveries has reached over 67.95 lakh.

Pakistan Army and Sindh Police exchange fire

At least 10 police officials have died in the clashes between the Karachi Police and the Pakistan Army, amid media reports that a 'civil war-like situation' is roiling in the nation. ANI quoted a Pakistan based media report saying that heavy fire was exchanged between the Sindh Police in Karachi and Pakistan Army, after the latter tried to take custody of a Superintendent of Police, Md. Aftab Anwar.

US Election 2020: New poll projects Trump-Biden tied in Texas

As one of the most divisive US Election is around the corner, a new poll has revealed that US President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden are running neck to neck in the battleground state of Texas. According to a Quinnipiac University poll that was revealed on Wednesday that both rivals were projected at 47-47 per cent among likely voters and were thus tied in the key battleground state.

Barack Obama lashes out on Donald Trump

Former Democratic US President Barack Obama lashed out on the current Republican leader Donald Trump in his first in-person campaign for Nominee Joe Biden on October 21. Obama urged the voters in Philadelphia especially the black community to not to sit out and let Trump win in the November elections. In a roundtable with 14 Black men, Obama said, "The pandemic would have been tough for any president" but added, "the degree of incompetence and misinformation, the number of people who might not have died had we just done the basics."

