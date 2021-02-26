Latest News: CM Mamata Cries Foul Over WB Poll Schedule, India Exits Technical Recession

Here are top stories this Friday evening:

India exits technical recession as GDP grows by 0.4% in October-Dec Quarter Of FY 2020-21

In a heartening development, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.4 per cent in the third quarter (October-December) of 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 crisis. The data released by the National Statistical Office on Friday effectively implies that the country's economy is back on track in the wake of low novel coronavirus cases and increased economic activity. This makes India one of the only major economies in the world to post growth in the last quarter of 2020. This development also assumes significance as India has come out of a technical recession.

PMLA court declares 3 members of Iqbal Mirchi's family fugitive economic offenders

In a major win for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a special PMLA court on Friday declared three family members of the gangster Iqbal Mirchi as fugitive economic offenders. Those charged by the PMLA court include Iqbal Mirchi's wife Hajra Memon and both sons Junaid Memon and Asif Memon, who have been charged with money laundering. Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, had passed away in 2013.

Mamata questions EC over West Bengal poll schedule

After the Election Commission (EC) announced dates for assembly elections in five States and UTs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the body questioning the 8-phases of polling in Bengal alleging that the division of the districts was being done by the EC to suit the BJP. The TMC Supremo also went on to allege that the saffron party was 'misusing' the Election Commission and using it to dictate its terms based on the party's rallies in Bengal. In another big allegation, Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP was pumping money to the districts in the state ahead of the polls via the Election Commission.

SKM welcomes bail for activist Nodeep Kaur

On Friday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha welcomed the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court granting bail to labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Lauding Kaur for leveraging the unity of farmers and workers, it mentioned that she had strengthened the agitation against the farm laws.

Kejriwal slams BJP during Surat rally

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public rally on Friday after his party won 27 seats in Surat in the Civic Body elections. Ecstatic with the surprising performance of his party, AAP supremo urged the people associated with other parties to join AAP. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Kejriwal claimed that his government in Delhi did in five years what the BJP government couldn't do in 25 years.

UPSC Recruitment 2021

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified 89 vacancies for various posts under recruitment notification number 04/2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts before March 18, 2021. The posts include economic officer, public prosecutor in CBI, assistant executive engineer, senior scientific officer for various departments and programmer. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.nic.in or upsconline.gov.in.

