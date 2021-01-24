Latest News: Cong Slams BJP For 'insulting' Mamata; No R-Day Sweets For Pakistan

PM Modi says 'shared effort' after Mauritius PM thanks for vax

After Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed his gratitude for 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter stated that the 'fight against COVID-19 is a shared effort'. Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' mission, India fulfils its promise to ship COVID-19 vaccines to six of its neighbours as a goodwill gesture. Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter and thanked India for its continued global support to COVID-19 response. This came after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Thank you Prime Minister @JugnauthKumar! Our fight against COVID-19 is a shared effort. https://t.co/uXLW0z8tY3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2021

Read: PM Modi Says 'fight Against COVID Shared Effort' As Mauritius PM Thanks For Vaccine Supply

Congress slams BJP for 'insulting' Mamata

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at the Parakra Diwas event at Victoria Memorial in mark to protest to the "Jai Shri Ram" slogans raised, Congress has backed her step and condemned the action of BJP supporters. Speaking to the media, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it was all planned by the BJP and CM Mamata should have been cautious. Slamming the BJP, Chowdhury said that the insult of Mamata Banerjee in such a manner is an insult of the Bengali culture.

Read: Congress Slams BJP For 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans At Netaji Event: 'no Right To Insult Mamata'

No sweets for Pak this R-Day

Ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday stated that it will not exchange sweets with Pakistani troops this year. The customary exchange this year will not take place as the situation with Pakistan is not conducive, BSF IG NS Jamwal said. The BSF's decision comes after Pakistan's attempts to push terrorists along the borders. With this decision, the BSF has slammed Pakistan and indicated that terrorism and friendship will not go hand in hand.

Read: 'No Exchange Of Sweets With Pakistan On Republic Day': BSF Amid Tensions Along The Border

Stalin raises Jayalalithaa death mystery

Speaking at Maduravoyal, DMK chief MK Stalin targeted the AIADMK government for its plan to unveil a memorial of former CM Jayalalithaa. Stalin said that Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM and O Panneerselvam have no "moral right" to inaugurate her memorial before the truth about her death is out. Stalin also wished well to VK Sasikala who tested positive for COVID-19, days before her release from jail.

Read: Stalin Raises Jayalalithaa's Death Mystery: EPS Has No Moral Right To Unveil Her Memorial

French envoy thanks India for vaccine supply

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain thanked India for supplying medicines to France at the time of pandemic. During the ongoing India-France bilateral exercise "Desert Knight 21", Lenain said, “During COVID-19, you (India) shipped medicines needed in French hospitals. We are very grateful for that again... Very clear statements were released by your government and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) when our values like secularism were under attack in my country”. The air exercises are going on at Air Force Station Jodhpur, from January 20 to 24.

Read: 'Very Grateful': French Envoy Thanks India For Shipping COVID Vaccines To Fight Pandemic



