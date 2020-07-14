Latest News: Congress Acts Against Pilot; Vadras In Bungalow Row; Covaxin Trials Begin

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 1 pm:

Congress passes resolution against Sachin Pilot, his loyalists

In the second CLP meet in as many days held on Tuesday, the Rajasthan Congress has passed a resolution for disciplinary action against Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs. Sources say that 104 MLAs present at the ongoing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur have unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party. Sachin Pilot skipped the meeting even after an invitation was extended to him by the party.

Priyanka Vadra slammed over Bungalow row

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attempting to sensationalise facts, revealing that 'a certain Congress leader' was trying to use his clout to prevent her eviction from 35 Lodhi Estate. Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had dismissed rumours of asking the Central government to extend her stay in the Lutyens Delhi bungalow calling the news 'fake' and assured that she will be vacating Lutyens' bungalow by August 1. Opposing Priyanka Gandhi Cadra's claims Puri put out a tweet revealing that a powerful Congress leader 'with much clout' had spoken to him on July 4 asking for the 35 Lodhi Estate to be appointed to another Congress MP so that Priyanka could continue to stay in the house.

Clinical trials for India's Covid Vaccine 'Covaxin' begin

In a significant development, India's much-awaited COVID-19 vaccine has entered the first phase of human clinical trials. Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company, is developing the vaccine in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV). Volunteers across the country are undergoing assessment for all health parameters such as liver functions and infections and to check if they have COVID-19 infections as trials cannot be done on COVID infected people or even asymptomatic patients.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot surrounded by sycophants: Pilot Camp MLA

As the Congress Legislative party meet in underway, Congress' MLA from Rajasthan's Dausa, Murarilal Meena has slammed CM Ashok Gehlot and alleged that he had sidelined those who worked hard for party's success in the state. Taking to Twitter, he said that if Congress wants to save its government in Rajasthan and escape a fate like 2013 wherein the party managed to get only 21 seats, then it has to make massive changes in the party leadership. The former minister of Rajasthan warned that if Congress does not take steps to change, it would get 11 seats in the assembly polls of 2023.

जिन नेताओ और कार्यकर्ताओं ने 5 वर्ष मेहनत की उनकी उपेक्षा अशोक गहलोत द्वारा की गई। चुगलखोर और जनधारहीन लोगों से वे हर समय घिरे रहते है। पूर्वी राजस्थान ने सबसे ज्यादा सीट दी, जिन समाजो ने वोट दिए उनकी उपेक्षा की जा रही है। चुनावी वादे पूरे नही हो पा रहे है। — Murarilal Meena (@INCMurarilal) July 14, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande post for the first time since Sushant's demise

Rhea Chakraborthy has been in the spotlight after the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’. Known as the late actor’s ‘rumoured girlfriend’, Chakraborthy was a part of the speculative details related to his last moments, and she was also questioned by the Mumbai Police in the investigation. Rhea finally broke her silence as the demise completed a month on Tuesday.

Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his one-month death anniversary. The actor heeded the call to light a lamp in memory of him, on July 14, as shared by Shekhar Suman, among others. The Manikarnika star called her Pavitra Rishta co-star as a ‘child of God’. Ankita shared a photograph of a lamp, with the idol of Lord Ganesha at her home temple in the backdrop to pay her tribute to Sushant.

China splutters over US crackdown

China has responded to US President Donald Trump’s plan to take "strong actions" against TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media apps for alleged misuse of user data. In a recent article, China’s mouthpiece Global Times stated that actions of the US government underline the ‘cruel discrimination’ that Chinese companies face in the US market, amid rising rivalry between the two countries. This is the same China that has banned every US tech giant worth its salt.

